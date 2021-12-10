Jana Duggar charged with endangering the welfare of a minor in Arkansas

Jana Duggar was charged with endangering the welfare of a child in September, Fox News Digital has confirmed.

Court documents from a court in Elm Springs, Arkansas, reveal the former reality star pleaded not guilty to the charge. The 31-year-old is ordered to appear in court on Jan. 10.

The charge for the "19 Kids and Counting" alum could be classified as a "Class A or B misdemeanor" offense and could result in some jail time for Jana if not mitigated to a fine, per the Arkansas statutes.

No further details were revealed in the docs. An attorney for Jana did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

JOSH DUGGAR GUILTY VERDICT PROMPTS REACTION FROM SISTER JESSA, BROTHER-IN-LAW BEN SEEWALD

News of the charge comes just one day after Duggar’s brother, Josh Duggar, was convicted on two counts of receiving and possessing child pornography on Thursday. The former reality TV star faces up to 20 years and up to $250,000 fines for each count.

Josh's parents, Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar, said the "entire ordeal has been very grievous" in a statement posted to the family’s website following Josh's guilty verdict.

JOSH DUGGAR SEEN SMILING IN MUGSHOT PHOTO AFTER RECEIVING GUILTY VERDICT IN CHILD PORNOGRAPHY TRIAL

"Today, God's grace, through the love and prayers of so many, have sustained us," read the memo. "Our hearts and prayers are with anyone who has ever been harmed through CSAM [Child Sexual Abuse Material]."

"In the days ahead, we will do all we can to surround our daughter-in-law [Josh's wife] Anna and their children with love and support," the duo continued. "As parents, we will never stop praying for Joshua, and loving him, as we do all of our children. In each of life’s circumstances, we place our trust in God. He is our source of strength and refuge. Thank you for your prayers."

JOSH DUGGAR'S WIFE ANNA LEAVES COURT EMOTIONLESS AFTER FORMER TV STAR CONVICTED OF CHILD PORN POSSESSION

Various members of the Duggar family have also spoken out publicly amid Josh's guilty verdict.