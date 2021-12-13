Jana Duggar defended by cousin Amy over child endangerment charge: 'Couldn't have been intentional'

Jana Duggar's cousin Amy Duggar King came to her defense after Jana was charged with endangering the welfare of a child back in September.

King posted an encouraging message for Jana on Saturday via her Instagram Stories.

"I will call out what is right and I will call out what is wrong. This couldn't have been intentional," she wrote.

"I bet you were exhausted, stressed and just emotionally worn out," King continued. "Watching multiple kids is hard! Bc there's so many of them and you only have two eyes!! It's a very sad situation going on and my heart goes out to @janamduggar love you."

The 34-year-old also added that the child in question was "ok and found."

JANA DUGGAR CHARGED WITH ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF A MINOR IN ARKANSAS

Duggar is currently not married and has no children.

"I feel like these days, probably one of the most common questions is, ‘Am I in a relationship?"’ she said on "Counting On" in 2020. "Sometimes, it gets a little old. I’m like, ‘No, I’m not, no, I don’t have anyone.’ And usually, I’m just like, ‘OK, I’ll just answer it and go on and that’s it.’ Sometimes it can get a little like, ‘What? That’s not the only thing in the world to talk about.'"

Meanwhile, King is the daughter of Jim Bob Duggar's older sister. She married Austin King in 2015, and they share a 2-year-old son named Daxton Ryan.

Court documents obtained by Fox News from a court in Elm Springs, Arkansas , reveal the reality TV star pleaded not guilty to the charge . Duggar, 31, is ordered to appear in court on Jan. 10.

JOSH DUGGAR SEEN SMILING IN MUGSHOT PHOTO AFTER RECEIVING GUILTY VERDICT IN CHILD PORNOGRAPHY TRIAL

The charge for the "19 Kids and Counting" alum could be classified as a "Class A or B misdemeanor" offense and could result in some jail time if not mitigated to a fine, per the Arkansas statutes.

No further details were revealed in the documents. An attorney for Duggar did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

According to the Arkansas Sentencing Commission, Duggar could face up to three months behind bars and a fine of up to $1,000 if convicted.

News of the charge came just one day after her brother Josh Duggar was convicted on two counts of receiving and possessing child pornography on Thursday. The former reality TV star faces up to 20 years and up to $250,000 fines for each count.

JOSH DUGGAR GUILTY VERDICT PROMPTS REACTION FROM SISTER JESSA, BROTHER-IN-LAW BEN SEEWALD

Parents Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar said the "entire ordeal has been very grievous" in a statement posted to the family’s website following their son's guilty verdict.

"Today, God's grace, through the love and prayers of so many, have sustained us," read the memo . "Our hearts and prayers are with anyone who has ever been harmed through CSAM [Child Sexual Abuse Material]."

"In the days ahead, we will do all we can to surround our daughter-in-law [Josh's wife] Anna and their children with love and support," the duo continued. "As parents, we will never stop praying for Joshua, and loving him, as we do all of our children. In each of life’s circumstances, we place our trust in God. He is our source of strength and refuge. Thank you for your prayers."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Various members of the Duggar family have also spoken out publicly amid the guilty verdict.

Fox News' Julius Young and Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.