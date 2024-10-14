Jamie-Lynn Sigler not eating, only drinking whole milk for 8 days: 'I've had so many gut issues'

Jamie-Lynn Sigler is trying out something new.

The actress revealed on "Not Today, Pal," the podcast she co-hosts with former "Sopranos" costar Robert Iler, that she's undergoing a "milk cleanse" – for eight days, she's forgoing solid food and only drinking whole milk.

In a conversation about food with Iler and comedian Mike Cannon, Sigler said, "You guys should hear what I’m doing right now, you’re going to think I’m crazy."

"It's shocking," she admitted, "because I too love food, I too love sweets – I am in the middle of something called the milk cleanse. All I've been drinking for days is whole milk. And that's it."

She then reached down to grab a bottle that contained milk, took a drink, and continued, "And I take these pills. And the idea behind it is that parasites love dairy. And I've had so many gut issues, I've tried so many different things to try to fix it."

"So you just drink milk for eight days, and then you take these pills and so the idea is that all these parasites that are hiding in your body, they’re all coming out because all they’re getting is dairy." — Jamie-Lynn Sigler

"And I’ve known enough people that have done this that say it’s really good."

While Cannon called the idea "gross," Sigler took time to break down the cleanse further.

"So you just drink milk for eight days, and then you take these pills and so the idea is that all these parasites that are hiding in your body, they’re all coming out because all they’re getting is dairy," she explained.

She said she's also taking supplements, and noted that "the fact that I haven't gotten up three times to go poop is crazy… it's just cleaning you out."

She claimed she hasn't been hungry despite not having solid food, and added that the cleanse does allow her to have one cup of coffee with milk and a teaspoon of honey in the morning.

Sigler said her husband, former MLB player Cutter Dykstra, told her that her skin is already looking clearer.

While she discussed her gut health with Iler and Cannon, Sigler also frequently discusses her struggle with MS. Earlier this year, she shared that she nearly died in 2023 after a trip to India to try a different form of healing.

"A little less than a year ago now is when I went to India and I lived in this ashram and I felt so awakened and connected and peaceful," Sigler told her "MeSsy" podcast co-host Christina Applegate in a June episode. "And when I came home, two weeks later, I had a very bad reaction to a surgery and got sepsis and was in the hospital and almost died. I never told anybody this. A year ago I was in a hospital this much away from death."

"2023 was my year of grieving," she continued. "I had never in my life been more sad, felt more low. But what I learned from India was I had an inability to escape it. I had to sit in it. I would scream in pillows, I would cry to girlfriends. I reached out, I sat by myself, I got a therapist. I did all of these things I had never really done before and went through this process that was absolutely necessary. I feel like you owe it to yourself to cry and really, really go there."

"You have to bring it to the light," she added. "You have to allow yourself to feel that stuff."

Sigler was diagnosed with MS when she was 20 years old, just before she began the fourth season of "The Sopranos." The actress kept the diagnosis a secret for 15 years before announcing it to the world in 2016.

