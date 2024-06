Jamie-Lynn Sigler is detailing a near-death experience she faced during her ongoing battle with multiple sclerosis (MS).

On the latest episode of her "MeSsy" podcast with co-host Christina Applegate, the "Sopranos" star opened up about the time she "almost died" after experiencing surgery complications.

"A little less than a year ago now is when I went to India and I lived in this ashram and I felt so awakened and connected and peaceful," Sigler said on Tuesday's episode, which was recorded earlier this year. "And when I came home, two weeks later, I had a very bad reaction to a surgery and got sepsis and was in the hospital and almost died. I never told anybody this. A year ago I was in a hospital this much away from death."

"2023 was my year of grieving," she continued. "I had never in my life been more sad, felt more low. But what I learned from India was I had an inability to escape it. I had to sit in it. I would scream in pillows, I would cry to girlfriends. I reached out, I sat by myself, I got a therapist. I did all of these things I had never really done before and went through this process that was absolutely necessary. I feel like you owe it to yourself to cry and really, really go there."

"You have to bring it to the light," she added. "You have to allow yourself to feel that stuff."

A representative for Sigler did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Sigler was diagnosed with MS when she was 20 years old, just before she began the fourth season of "The Sopranos." The actress kept the diagnosis a secret for 15 years before announcing it to the world in 2016.

Last year, the mom of two opened up on the "Bathroom Chronicles" podcast about how her disease often affects her ability to parent.

"I really don’t know how I would have found the person that I am today without it. And I’m so grateful for it," said Sigler, who shares two boys, Jack Adam, 6, and Beau Kyle, 10, with her husband, Cutter Dykstra. "But I feel myself, like, leveling up and moving forward as a human being, but my body not following me, and it’s really, that’s my struggle now. You feel like it should be aligned, and it’s not. That’s the struggle in my family, to be quite honest, we all feel it."

Sigler also shared on the podcast that she’s continually looking into various forms of healing.

"I think it would be really cool for my kids to witness miraculous healing, too, how they could take that throughout their life," she said. "I have, like, my vision that I always hold on to that I try to see when I meditate or anything, and it's always just me running with them."

She continued, "It's me just running in front of them in their joy and their happiness, because they talk about it all the time. It's all they want."

Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Stanton contributed to this post.