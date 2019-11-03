James Bond is bloody, battered in 'No Time to Die' sneak peek

James Bond looks battered and bloody in a new teaser pic from "No Time To Die."

The official 007 Instagram account continued to whet fans' appetites for the 25th installment of the iconic franchise by sharing a pic of Daniel Craig as the spy.

Wearing braces over his white top and black trouser, Craig's face is bloodied and is etched with concern.

The account captioned the snap: "Back in action. Daniel Craig as 007 in NO TIME TO DIE."

Film fans flocked to the comments section, writing how they can't wait for Bond's return to the big screen.

The post comes a week after Craig said goodbye to James Bond for the last time as filming for "No Time To Die" wrapped.

In a picture shared on the official 007 account, the 51-year-old actor was seen wearing his classic black tie suit while standing beside director Cary Fukunaga.

The image, which looked like it was taken in Pinewood Studios, was captioned: “That’s a wrap on #NoTimeToDie See you in cinemas April 2020.”

Craig, who has played the iconic character five times, was seen smiling broadly while holding the clapperboard.

The latest Bond has "Fleabag" star Phoebe Waller-Bridge among the writers and is due for release in April.

Director Fukunaga is so keen to keep the plot under wraps he has reportedly filmed three endings.

Insiders say not even Craig knows the true ending — as Fukunaga is desperate to avoid the film's climax leaking out.

The Sun revealed Bond will face off with an eco-friendly evil mastermind in the film.

His unnamed nemesis — nicknamed Greenfinger by insiders — has a lair powered by an algae farm and with a Zen garden.

As the plot is shrouded in secrecy, it is not clear what the villain is plotting to do or how 007 confronts him.

But a source said: “The baddie’s lair apparently has a giant algae farm.

“Something like that would look very sinister and green so will look great on the screen.

“Quite how it will impact Bond only the scriptwriters can know but fans will be keen to find out.”

This article originally appeared in The Sun.