Daniel Craig's reign as James Bond ends as last movie wraps filming

Daniel Craig has said goodbye to James Bond for the last time as filming for "No Time To Die" wrapped yesterday.

In a picture shared on the official 007 account, the 51-year-old actor is seen wearing his classic black tie suit while standing beside director Cary Fukunaga.

The image, which looks like it was taken in Pinewood Studios, was captioned: “That’s a wrap on #NoTimeToDie See you in cinemas April 2020.”

Daniel, who has played the iconic character five times, can be seen smiling broadly while holding the clapperboard.

The latest Bond has "Fleabag" star Phoebe Waller-Bridge among the writers and is due for release in April.

Director Cary is so keen to keep the plot under wraps he has reportedly filmed three endings.

Insiders say not even Daniel knows the true ending - as Fukunaga is desperate to avoid the film's climax leaking out.

Yesterday The Sun revealed will face off with an eco-friendly evil mastermind in the film.

His unnamed nemesis — nicknamed Greenfinger by insiders — has a lair powered by an algae farm and with a Zen garden.

As the plot is shrouded in secrecy, it is not clear what the villain is plotting to do or how 007 confronts him.

But a source said: “The baddie’s lair apparently has a giant algae farm.

“Something like that would look very sinister and green so will look great on the screen.

“Quite how it will impact Bond only the scriptwriters can know but fans will be keen to find out.”