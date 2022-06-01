Jada Pinkett Smith hopes Will Smith, Chris Rock can ‘reconcile’ after Oscars slap: An ‘opportunity to heal’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jada Pinkett Smith is bringing the topic of alopecia to the Red Table.

The actress and wife of Will Smith addressed the hair loss condition and the infamous Oscars slapping of Chris Rock on Wednesday’s episode of "Red Table Talk," calling the topic "really important" as she pushed for Rock and Smith to "reconcile" following the viral moment.

"This is a really important ‘Red Table Talk’ on alopecia. Considering what I’ve been through with my own health and what happened at the Oscars, thousands have reached out to me with their stories. I’m using this moment to give our alopecia family an opportunity to talk about what it’s like to have this condition and to inform people about what alopecia actually is," Pinkett Smith said to start the Facebook Watch show before speaking on the slap seen and heard around the world.

WILL SMITH TELLS DAVID LETTERMAN HE HAD DRUG-INDUCED VISION ABOUT CAREER BEING ‘DESTROYED’ BEFORE OSCARS SLAP

"Now about Oscar night, my deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile," she said. "The state of the world today, we need them both. And we all actually need one another more than ever. Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and let's keep figuring out this thing called life together. Thank you for listening."

WILL SMITH RESIGNS FROM THE ACADEMY: WHAT HAPPENS NOW?

Smith was banned from attending any Academy Award events for the next ten years following the on-stage slap. The punishment came after the actor resigned from the academy.

Before the resignation and punishment, Smith publicly apologized to Rock via Instagram.

FOLLOWING OSCAR SLAP, WILL SMITH IS ‘TRYING NOT TO PANIC,’ WORRIED OF ‘BEING FULLY CANCELED,’ SOURCE CLAIMS

"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive," Smith wrote in part on Instagram . "I was out of line and I was wrong.

"I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."