Will Smith resigns from the Academy: What happens now?

Will Smith is officially not a member of the Academy anymore.

Instead of letting the Academy's board of governors decide the actor's fate, Smith went ahead and resigned.

The "King Richard" star received backlash after he slapped Chris Rock on-stage at the 94th Academy Awards after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's bald head.

So, what happens now?

CANDLE MEDIA BACKS WILL SMITH AS NETFLIX, OTHERS REPORTEDLY PAUSE PROJECTS FOLLOWING OSCARS SLAP

Will Smith's resignation

Smith announced his resignation in a statement via his representative.

"I have directly responded to the Academy’s disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy," Smith's statement said.

The Academy accepted Smith's resignation and has decided to continue the disciplinary proceedings against him, David Rubin, president of Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, told Fox News Digital in a statement.

"We have received and accepted Mr. Will Smith's immediate resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. We will continue to move forward with our disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, in advance of our next scheduled board meeting on April 18," Rubin said.

What does the disciplinary process look like for the Academy?

The Academy initiated disciplinary proceedings against Smith days after he slapped Rock onstage.

The Academy chose to continue the disciplinary process despite Smith's resignation.

Smith was given 15 days to give a written response to the Academy and further disciplinary decisions will be made at the next board of governors meeting on April 18.

Can Will Smith keep his Oscar?

There is still a chance that Smith is stripped of his Oscar, although it seems unlikely. Smith won the Oscar for best actor for his role in "King Richard."

He can keep the Oscar award even while not being a member of the Academy.

Harvey Weinstein and Roman Polanski both kept their Oscars, despite being expelled from the Academy.

What happens next?

Smith's resignation from the Academy doesn't mean that the actor won't be invited to attend any Oscars ceremonies in the future. Decisions regarding Smith's future status could be made at the April 18 board meeting.

Smith could also become a member of the Academy again, but it would be up to the board of governors to make that decision when the time comes. Smith is no longer a voting member of the Academy as of his resignation.

Future nominations for Smith are also under the Academy's "sole discretion."