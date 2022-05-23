Will Smith tells David Letterman he had drug-induced vision about career being ‘destroyed’ before Oscars slap

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Will Smith said he anticipated his latest life shift that his career would be "destroyed" earlier than the smacking Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

During a candid sit-down conversation with David Letterman on the former late-night host’s Netflix show, "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction" — which was taped months before the viral slap — Smith recalled a premonition of the sort that he experienced while under what he claims was from the effects of ayahuasca — a psychoactive herbal drink that reportedly holds some hallucinogenic properties.

"Once you drink it, you’re going to see yourself in a way you’ve never seen yourself," Smith explained to Letterman, adding, "One of the experiences was the individual most hellish psychological experience of my life."

Smith said he had the vision that his palatial home, his wealth and unparalleled career would be ripped from him during a spell of two years in which he explained ingesting the psychedelic drug nearly 15 times.

"I drank, and it usually takes about 45 minutes to kick in. And I’m sitting there, and you always feel like, 'Maybe it won’t kick in this time.' So I’m drinking and sitting there and then all of a sudden it’s like I start seeing all of my money flying away, and my house is flying away and my career is going away," the "King Richard" star recalled of the out-of-body moment.

The "Bad Boys" actor went on to explain that while he was tripping off the hallucinogenic, he immediately began grasping at his money, which he perceived to be floating away in thin air, and he recalled thinking to himself, "My whole life is getting destroyed."

"This is my fear in real life, and I’m in there, and I’m wanting to vomit and all of that, and I hear a voice saying: 'This is what the f--- it is. This is what the f--- life is,'" the 53-year-old Smith lamented to Letterman.

Ultimately, Smith said he came to when he heard his daughter, Willow Smith, calling out for his help and he realized that at the end of the day, nothing can ever take away his true blessings — his family.

"Then slowly I stopped caring about my money. I just wanted to get to Willow. I stopped caring about my house. I stopped caring about my career," he added.

"When I came out of it, I realized that anything that happens in my life, I can handle it," the actor went on to explain. "I can handle any person I lose. I can handle anything that goes wrong in my life. I can handle anything in my marriage. I can handle anything that this life has to offer me."

Smith was banned from attending any Academy Award events for the next ten years following the on-stage slap. The punishment came after the actor resigned from the academy.

Before the resignation and punishment, Smith publicly apologized to Rock via Instagram.

"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive," Smith wrote in part on Instagram. "I was out of line and I was wrong.

"I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.

"My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."