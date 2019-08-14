Jada Pinkett Smith reveals she's the 'happiest' she's ever been at 47

Jada Pinkett Smith recently opened up about how she's at an amazing spot in her life, both personally and professionally.

The "Red Table Talk" host told Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night’s episode of "The Late Show" that she's at peace and has found happiness at 47.

“I really thought happiness had a lot to do with pleasure, and I realized that happiness is about peace,” Pinkett Smith explained. “I am the most peaceful I’ve ever been in my life, so I am the happiest.”

Beside the popularity and success of the Facebook Watch series, Pinkett Smith revealed that it also brought her closer to husband Will Smith.

“What was really important about Will and I doing that show together — two things — first of all was to get rid of the idea that people in the public eye have perfect relationships. We were kind of sick of living up to that,” she said of their image.

"We were kind of sick of living up to that. We were real sick of it, and then second of all really having myself and Will come and talk about our relationship — sometimes you see just women do it alone or you just see a guy do it," she continued.

The "Girls Trip" star also opened up about how they both played integral roles in their marriage problems and had to own up to that.

"Us having coming together and taking responsibility for both of our parts and also Will being the successful guy that he is and being willing to share what his pitfalls were in the relationship and in his family, you can't imagine how many other successful men called and said, 'Wow, my wife has been saying the same thing for years. Because you said it, it opened my eyes and because you said it, I'm willing to listen," she said.

Pinkett Smith added: "I think a lot of times successful men might feel like, 'Hey, I know what I'm doing. I've had a lot of success in a lot of areas. I know exactly what I'm doing.' So, a lot of times, you know, you can shut your partner down a little bit.

“That’s one of the blessings of having someone who is full of so much fun and laughter,” she explained. “He keeps high spirits all the time.”