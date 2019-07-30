Jada Pinkett Smith says 'Red Table Talk' got her to a 'good place' in her 40s

Jada Pinkett Smith opened up about what she's experienced in her 40s and all the things she’s learned going into “the second half” of her life.

Pinkett’s life has been revolutionized by her Daytime Emmy-nominated Facebook Watch series, “Red Table Talk.” In it, she sits down for candid, brutally honest conversations with her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, and daughter, Willow Smith.

Speaking with ITV’s “Lorraine” about the impact the show has had on her life since it started, the 47-year-old star explained that age has helped her understand what she needs to feel happy.

“You realize that you need different things in order to be happy. That was across my whole life personally and professionally," she said during the interview. "I'm in a really good place and this particular program has really helped my own personal self-growth as well."

Speaking more specifically about “Red Table Talk,” Pinkett Smith explained: “I'm very lucky that I have really difficult, transparent conversations with my family.”

Self-reflection is a strong suit of Pinkett Smith’s. She previously detailed how she approached her husband, Will Smith, about needing to reassess their marriage.

“Specifically for me, in regards to redefining my marriage as a life partnership was the necessity of autonomy for myself and for Will, and finding the core of us that wanted to be together outside of the constraints of the traditional ideas of marriage because they weren’t working for us,” she shared on an episode of the show.

She continued: “Our whole life looked like his dream. I’m his energy source. That’s great, but I’ve got to create part of this life that is designed and looks like me.”