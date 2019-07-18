Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, and kids enjoying luxurious summer holiday in Europe

The Smith family is taking some time off and hitting the high seas.

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, and kids Willow, Jaden, and Trey have been relaxing on a yacht while sailing around Greece and Italy.

The "Men in Black" star, 50, has been posting a ton of hilarious videos on social media documenting the family's time together.

“Everybody’s here, on vacation,” Smith said on Instagram. “I just spanked Trey on chess. Jada just got her hair greased.”

JADA PINKETT SMITH CELEBRATES SON JADEN SMITH'S 21ST BIRTHDAY IN EMOTIONAL INSTAGRAM VIDEO

“Oh, you putting grease in Greece!” Smith joked as Willow moisturized her mom's scalp.

On Thursday, Will posted a new video poking fun at his family hanging out on an enormous pink flamingo float while he stayed on the boat.

Meanwhile, the 47-year-old "Red Table Talk" host flaunted her bikini body in a teeny green bikini as she threw her head back and smiled while lounging on the wood deck of the private yacht.

"I'll take that joyful hot girl summer thank you," she wrote on Instagram.

Jada also showed off her sense of fashion while out to dinner in Italy. She posed in front of a dinner table in a stunning white one-shouldered wrap dress and matching headscarf.

Jada had previously said of staying confidant as she ages, “Just take care of yourself. To me, that’s the biggest beauty secret ever. It’s the deepest self-love."

She told Today last June: "When you love yourself, it shows. It’s such a process. It’s hard. It’s not one pill you can take. It’s not one thing you can do. It’s a process and a journey. And one day you wake up and go, ‘I’ve gotten to the next step.’ And one day, you go, ‘I’m (expletive) awesome.

JADA PINKETT SMITH REVEALS SHE'S 'GOTTEN A LITTLE HOSTILE' WITH WOMEN THAT CROSSED THE LINE WITH HUSBAND WILL SMITH

“The feature of myself that I love the most in all honesty — I love the fact that I have just learned to embrace my flaws, embrace my obstacles, see the journey that I’ve been through and come out on the other side. The best part is the resilience of my spirit,” she added.