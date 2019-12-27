Jack Osbourne's new girlfriend 'trying to mother his children already:' report

Jack Osbourne’s new relationship is moving really fast.

Osbourne, who finalized his divorce from ex-wife Lisa Stelly earlier this year, moved on to new girlfriend Aree Gearhart after six years of marriage.

Osbourne, 33, made the relationship Instagram official in September when he shared a picture of his “girl squad” — featuring sister Kelly, friend Kimberly Stewart and Gearhart.

A source recently spoke to Us Weekly and offered some insight into the new couple’s relationship and noted that Gearhart is already trying to “mother” Jack’s children.

“Aree and Jack’s relationship all happened super fast,” the insider told the outlet. “They are not living together yet but she is trying to mother his children already.”

Osbourne shared a festive Christmas photo with his father and former Black Sabbath vocalist Ozzy, Gearhart and his three children — Pearl, 7, Andy, 4 and Minnie, 1. The adorable snap featured all rocking Santa hats with the exception of daughter Minnie, who simply looked on while in her father’s arms.

In May, Osbourne addressed his split from Stelly and noted that they “absolutely still love each other.”

“We just want to clear the air and share with you what’s going on. So, first and foremost, we absolutely still love each other,” Osbourne wrote. “Our family is the most important thing in our lives, and we tried everything we could for many years to make this work. What’s best for our family right now is that we separate lovingly, and remain best friends who are committed to raising our children together.”

“We had 7 beautiful years of being a couple, filled with the most amazing moments and we will be eternally grateful to one another for that,” he continued. “We also have 3 wonderful children who we cherish more than anything. We are disappointed but feel confident that we will continue to grow our relationship as co-parents and best friends. Lots of love Jack and Lisa.”