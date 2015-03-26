Jack Osbourne reveals he is fighting multiple sclerosis in interview

MTV reality star and music producer Jack Osbourne revealed he has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

The son of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne revealed his health crisis in an interviews with People Hello! magazines, saying he was frustrated when he found out.

"While I was waiting for the final results, I got really, really angry," he told Hello! "Then I got really sad for about two days, and after that I realized, being angry and upset is not going to do anything at this point -- if anything it's only going to make it worse."

Osbourne, 26, went in for tests three weeks after his daughter Pearl was born. He was having trouble with his eyesight, and found out he had lost much of his vision in one eye

"The timing was so bad. I'd just had a baby, work was going great -- I kept thinking, 'Why now?'"

Multiple sclerosis attacks the brain and spinal cord, and can cause somewhat mild problems or serious disability, such as paralysis.

"'Adapt and overcome' is my new motto," Osbourne said.

Osbourne gained fame as a teen when his heavy metal father and his mother allowed the family to be profiled in the MTV reality show "The Osbournes."

- The Associated Press contributed to this report.