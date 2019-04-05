Jack Osbourne reportedly sucker punched by a stranger at an L.A. coffee shop

Jack Osbourne was reportedly the victim of a random sucker punch attack while sitting at a coffee shop in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The star, who recently finalized his divorce from ex-wife Lisa Stelly, was reportedly struck on the right side of the head while sitting at a sidewalk patio and sipping his coffee. Representatives for Osbourne did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment. However, the former reality star is reported to have walked away from the incident unharmed.

According to TMZ, Osbourne was sitting with his back to the sidewalk at the coffee shop in Studio City when a stranger that appeared to be homeless came up behind him and sucker punched him for no apparent reason. The outlet reports that Osbourne stood up and threw his coffee at his attacker, who then fled the area.

The Los Angeles Police Department told Us Weekly that a battery occurred a little after 9 a.m. PST, but would not confirm Osbourne as the victim. Police reportedly caught up with the alleged attacker and arrested him after he pulled a screwdriver on officers at the scene. He was taken into custody for assault with a deadly weapon on an officer. He reportedly remains in custody.

In August, Osbourne was reportedly involved in another altercation, but this time the other person wasn’t a stranger. The former “Osbournes” star allegedly got into a fight with his ex’s new boyfriend while he was still trying to rebuild their relationship. However, no charges were filed as both men were uncooperative with police.