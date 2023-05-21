Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Jack Nicholson, Adele, Jake Gyllenhaal appear at star-studded Los Angeles Lakers game

The stands were filled with celebrities as the Lakers faced off with the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night

By Elizabeth Stanton | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

The best star-sighting spot in Los Angeles this weekend was Saturday’s NBA playoff game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets.

The Nuggets won the night, giving them a 3-0 lead over the Lakers, meaning one more victory will knock the Lakers out of the running.

Long-time Lakers courtside fixture Jack Nicholson made an appearance, alongside his son, Ray Nicholson, 31. 

Nicholson has mostly been out of the spotlight since his retirement from acting in 2010.

THE SHINING' STAR SHELLEY DUVALL SHARES STORIES ABOUT WORKING WITH THE 'CLASSIC' JACK NICHOLSON

Jack Nicholson with his son Ray Nicholson at a Lakers Game

Jack Nicholson, with his son Ray Nicholson, at the May 20, 2023, NBA playoff game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

His recent appearances during the Lakers’ playoff games this year mark the first time the actor has been seen at a game since 2021.

The Oscar-winner was also photographed holding up his finger in the number one hand gesture to root for his favorite team.

Jack Nicholson holding up finger at Lakers Game

Jack Nicholson hasn't been seen at a Lakers since 2021. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Adele was also spotted in the stands with boyfriend Rich Paul, neither of them looking too thrilled with what was happening during the game.

Adele with boyfriend Rich Paul in the stands at Lakers game

Adele has been dating Rich Paul, a long time friend and agent to LeBron James, since 2021. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

The "Easy on Me" singer was all smiles though for a photographer in a different moment.

Adele smiling at Lakers game

Adele smiled for photographers during the Lakers vs Nuggets NBA playoff game. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

ADELE TALKS ENGAGEMENT RUMORS TO RICH PAUL AND ‘THE WORST MOMENT’ IN HER CAREER

Jake Gyllenhaal was seen seated between legendary mogul David Geffen and screenwriter Gene Hong.

Gene Hong, Jake Gyllenhaal, and David Geffen at the Lakers game

Gene Hong, Jake Gyllenhaal and David Geffen attend game three of the Western Conference Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena on May 20, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Comedians Eddie Murphy and Dave Chappelle were in the audience as well. Murphy was seated next to Jeffrey Katzenberg, the head of Dreamworks Animation, the studio behind the "Shrek" films, starring Murphy.

Eddie Murphy with Jeffrey Katzenberg at Lakers game

Eddie Murphy attends Game 3 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals between the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers on May 20, 2023, alongside Jeffrey Katzenberg. (Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)

Chappelle was seated next to Nicholson and his son.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Dave Chappelle wears sunglasses next to Jack Nicholson and his son Ray Nicholson at Lakers game

Dave Chappelle attends Game Three of the Western Conference Finals between the  Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers on May 20, 2023, next to Jack Nicholson and his son, Ray. (Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)

Oscar-winner Denzel Washington took a page from Nicholson's book, and tried the number one hand gesture while rooting for the team courtside.

Denzel Washington doing the number one hand gesture at Lakers game

Denzel Washington attends game three of the Western Conference Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

"The Batman" star Robert Pattinson kept a low profile with a black baseball hat as he took in the game.

Robert Pattinson in a black baseball hat at Lakers game

Robert Pattinson tried to keep a low profile in a black baseball hat at the Lakers game Saturday. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Talk show host Jennifer Hudson brought her 13-year-old son, David, with her for the big game.

Jennifer Hudson with son David at Lakers game

Jennifer Hudson sat beside her 13-year-old son David for game three of the NBA playoffs. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Trending