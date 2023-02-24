'The Shining' star Shelley Duvall shares stories about working with the 'classic' Jack Nicholson

"The Shining" star Shelley Duvall is taking a trip down memory lane.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Duvall, 73, recalled working alongside Jack Nicholson on one of the most iconic movies in film history.

Referring to him as a "classic," Duvall said, "He's the greatest. I mean, the whole crew loved Jack. He was one popular guy, and with me, too. I mean, I had already met Jack with Anjelica (Huston) at a party somewhere and was really thrilled that I was asked to work with Jack. He's a really great guy, and it's fun to be in that league of extraordinary men."

Remembering her time on set as Wendy Torrance, Duvall said that "Jack's performance alone is enough to scare you."

Duvall is making her return to the big screen after nearly 20 years in the upcoming thriller "The Forest Hills," which is slated to premiere March 11 at a theater in New Jersey owned by filmmaker Kevin Smith.

In the movie, Duvall plays the mother of Rico (Chico Mendez), a man who is tormented by visions while wandering through the Catskill Mountains.

The actress said a "pesky guy," the film's director Scott Goldberg, was persistently trying to get her to star in the film. Eventually Duvall took his calls, met the cast and agreed to sign on for the role.

"It was a really nice experience and the actors were great to work with," she shared.

Duvall said she returned to acting because there was an "opportunity" to do so.

"It felt really good to be an actress on camera instead of, you know, sitting in an office, being in the background, sitting and being on the phone all day. So it was, you know, good to be more physically active. It got me out of a slump," she explained.

Duvall was not nervous at all to return to the spotlight. "It's like riding a bicycle," she said. "You don't forget."

The "Popeye" actress shared that winning an Oscar is still "one of her dreams."

After announcing her retirement in 2002, Duvall moved out of Los Angeles and back to her home state of Texas and stayed out of the public eye.

The 73-year-old last appeared in the 2002 independent film "Manna From Heaven."

Duvall first became known for her memorable portrayals of quirky characters, including Millie Lammoreaux in the 1977 drama "Three Women" and Olive Oyl in the 1980 live-action "Popeye" movie.