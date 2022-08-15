Adele talks engagement rumors to Rich Paul and ‘the worst moment’ in her career

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The past few years for Adele have been a whirlwind, with the British singer enduring a divorce, a long-awaited album drop, a new highly-publicized relationship, and the dramatic cancellation of a Las Vegas residency.

Adele, who has a revamped and redesigned residency tour slated to begin in November, opened up recently about the peaks and valleys she has seen both personally and professionally.

The 15-time Grammy Award-winner, who is the mother of Angelo, 9, with ex-husband Simon Konecki, shared that as her relationship with sports agent Rich Paul continues to flourish, and their families continue to blend – Paul has three children of his own – she wants to extend her family.

In an interview for Elle for their September 2022 cover story, Adele shared "I definitely want more kids," adding that she is a "homemaker" and a "matriarch."

ADELE RECALLS BEING 'DEVASTATED' AND 'EMBARRASSED' BY HER DIVORCE

Adele and Paul, who represents LeBron James, share a love for basketball. The two debuted their relationship court side over a year ago.

They quickly became serious, and recently sparked engagement rumors as Adele was spotted with a monstrous ring on her engagement finger.

Speaking of her boyfriend, Adele said, "I’ve never been in love like this. I’m obsessed with him."

Adele told the outlet she "absolutely" wants to get remarried, and played coy on whether she was already engaged to Paul, saying, "I’m not married. I’m not married!… I’m just in loooove! I’m happy as I’ll ever be. I might as well be married."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

She later clarified that she was not engaged, but rather enjoyed fine jewelry.

And while Adele's relationship may be seemingly blissful, not everything in the superstar's life has been fine and dandy.

At the beginning of the year, the singer, who was poised to headline her own 24-show residency in Las Vegas, canceled it. She revealed, "It was the worst moment in my career, by far."

She recalls the entire situation as "devastating."

Adele explained that her disconnect from the entire event, which included her band as well as the overall design and setup of the show, led her to make the drastic decision to cancel.

She continued, "The first couple of months was really, really hard. I was embarrassed. But it actually made my confidence in myself grow, because it was a very brave thing to do."

Adele has already put one foot in front of the other, and refocused.

Her first performance back after canceling the old residency was in Hyde Park last month.

Now, with a more stable personal life, she is full-steam ahead in her professional one, explaining "All I got in my brain is Vegas. I wanna f---ing nail it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP