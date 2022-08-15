Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Celebrity News
Published

Adele talks engagement rumors to Rich Paul and ‘the worst moment’ in her career

After canceling her Caesars residency, Adele will be in Vegas for her new show later this year

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 8/15 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 8/15

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The past few years for Adele have been a whirlwind, with the British singer enduring a divorce, a long-awaited album drop, a new highly-publicized relationship, and the dramatic cancellation of a Las Vegas residency.

Adele, who has a revamped and redesigned residency tour slated to begin in November, opened up recently about the peaks and valleys she has seen both personally and professionally.

The 15-time Grammy Award-winner, who is the mother of Angelo, 9, with ex-husband Simon Konecki, shared that as her relationship with sports agent Rich Paul continues to flourish, and their families continue to blend – Paul has three children of his own – she wants to extend her family.

In an interview for Elle for their September 2022 cover story, Adele shared "I definitely want more kids," adding that she is a "homemaker" and a "matriarch."

ADELE RECALLS BEING 'DEVASTATED' AND 'EMBARRASSED' BY HER DIVORCE

Adele, posing for Elle, shared more about her relationship with Rich Paul and their blended family.

Adele, posing for Elle, shared more about her relationship with Rich Paul and their blended family. (Mario Sorrenti for Elle Magazine)

Adele and Paul, who represents LeBron James, share a love for basketball. The two debuted their relationship court side over a year ago. 

They quickly became serious, and recently sparked engagement rumors as Adele was spotted with a monstrous ring on her engagement finger. 

Speaking of her boyfriend, Adele said, "I’ve never been in love like this. I’m obsessed with him."

Adele told the outlet she "absolutely" wants to get remarried, and played coy on whether she was already engaged to Paul, saying, "I’m not married. I’m not married!… I’m just in loooove! I’m happy as I’ll ever be. I might as well be married." 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Adele and agent Rich Paul, pictured at a 2022 NBA playoff game, first took their relationship public by attending a basketball game together.

Adele and agent Rich Paul, pictured at a 2022 NBA playoff game, first took their relationship public by attending a basketball game together. (Harry How)

She later clarified that she was not engaged, but rather enjoyed fine jewelry.

And while Adele's relationship may be seemingly blissful, not everything in the superstar's life has been fine and dandy.

At the beginning of the year, the singer, who was poised to headline her own 24-show residency in Las Vegas, canceled it.  She revealed, "It was the worst moment in my career, by far." 

She recalls the entire situation as "devastating."

Adele, photographed performing in Hyde Park on July 2, 2022, previously canceled her Las Vegas residency.

Adele, photographed performing in Hyde Park on July 2, 2022, previously canceled her Las Vegas residency. (Gareth Cattermole)

Adele explained that her disconnect from the entire event, which included her band as well as the overall design and setup of the show, led her to make the drastic decision to cancel. 

She continued, "The first couple of months was really, really hard. I was embarrassed. But it actually made my confidence in myself grow, because it was a very brave thing to do."

Adele has already put one foot in front of the other, and refocused.

Her first performance back after canceling the old residency was in Hyde Park last month. 

Now, with a more stable personal life, she is full-steam ahead in her professional one, explaining "All I got in my brain is Vegas. I wanna f---ing nail it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

Trending