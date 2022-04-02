Denzel Washington reportedly responds to Will Smith's Oscars slap: 'Who are we to condemn?'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Denzel Washington addressed Will Smith's Oscars controversy during on Saturday, by reportedly saying, "Who are we to condemn?"

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during the Oscars on Sunday after he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head, making a reference to "G.I. Jane." Pinkett Smith has struggled with alopecia.

Washington made the comments during T.D. Lakes Leadership Summit, according to The Wrap, and said that he prayed with Smith alongside Tyler Perry. He didn't comment on what was said between the three.

"Fortunately there were people there, not just me but others [like] Tyler Perry came immediately right over there with me," Washington said. "Some prayers. I don’t wanna say what we talked about, but there but for the grace of God go any of us. Who are we to condemn? I don’t know all the ins and outs of this situation, but I know the only solution was prayer, the way I saw it, the way I see it."

He also said that the "devil got a hold of him that night."

"There’s a saying when the devil ignores you, then you know you’re doing something wrong," Washington said. "The devil goes, ‘Oh no leave him alone, he’s my favorite.' Conversely, when the devil comes at you, maybe it’s because he’s trying to do something right. And for whatever reason the devil got a hold of him that night."

Washington's comments come one day after Smith announced his resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts on Friday.

In a statement obtained by Fox News Digital, Smith said that he "betrayed the trust of the Academy."

"I have directly responded to the Academy’s disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy," Smith said.

Smith also said that he "deprived other nominees and winners" of their chance to celebrate, and said he will accept any further consequences from the Board.

"I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film. So, I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate," Smith said.

After Smith slapped Rock during the Oscars on Sunday, he gave a strong message.

"Keep my wife’s name out of your f---ing mouth," Smith said.

Will Packer, a producer for the Oscars, said during an interview with ABC's "Good Morning America" that the Los Angeles Police Department was ready to arrest Smith if Chris Rock decided to press charges.

"They were saying, you know, this is battery, was a word they used in that moment. They said we will go get him. We are prepared. We’re prepared to get him right now. You can press charges, we can arrest him," Packer said.

Rock addressed the controversy on Wednesday night during a show, and said that he's "still kind of processing what happened."

"At some point I'll talk about that s---, and it will be serious, and it will be funny," Rock continued.

