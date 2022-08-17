Adele is the powerhouse vocalist behind popular songs like “Chasing Pavements,” “Rolling in the Deep” and “Set Fire to the Rain.” She has released four albums, has won 15 Grammy Awards and an Academy Award for her song “Skyfall.” Adele gave birth to her son Angelo in 2012 who she shares with her ex-husband Simon Konecki. She is currently dating Rich Paul.

Adele, whose full name is Adele Laurie Blue Adkins, was born on May 5, 1988, in London, England to parents Penny Adkins and Mark Evans. She grew up in London where she started posting songs she had written and recorded to her MySpace page. In 2006, she was signed to XL Recordings.

After being signed with a record company, she released her first album “19” in 2008. The album included her hit song “Chasing Pavements.” In 2009, she won her first Grammy Awards for best new artist and best female pop vocal performance.

In 2011, she released her second album “21.” The album included her popular songs “Rolling in the Deep” and “Someone Like You.” Adele took home six Grammy awards that year.

In 2013, Adele won an Academy Award for her song “Skyfall” for the James Bond movie with the same name. A couple years later, she released her album "25."

Adele’s latest album is "30" which was released in 2021 with her hit “Easy on Me.” All of her albums are named after the age when she wrote the album.

Adele announced she was pregnant in June 2012. She gave birth to her son, Angelo, on October 19, 2012. She and Simon Konecki announced their marriage in March 2017. The two separated a few years later in 2019. Now, Adele is dating Rich Paul, who she has been dating since July 2021.