Adele sings 'Happy Birthday' during Vegas concert to boyfriend Rich Paul

Adele got the entire crowd at her Las Vegas concert to celebrate her boyfriend's birthday.

While performing at one of her Las Vegas residency shows over the past weekend, Adele got the whole crowd singing "Happy Birthday" to her boyfriend, Rich Paul.

Many of the show's attendees captured the sweet moment on video, which circulated on social media.

The "Hello" singer's most recent shows mark the fifth weekend of her Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace.

Adele started her "Weekends with Adele" residency in November after postponing the concerts in January. The shows are set to run through March 2023.

Back in March 2022, Adele opened up about her relationship with Paul in an interview with Elle.

"I've never been in love like this. I'm obsessed with him," Adele said of her relationship with Paul. The two had been friends for a while prior to dating in 2021. She was previously married to Simon Konecki from 2018 to 2021 and shares her son, Angelo Adkins, with her ex-husband.