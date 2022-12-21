Expand / Collapse search
Adele
Adele sings 'Happy Birthday' during Vegas concert to boyfriend Rich Paul

Adele started her Las Vegas residency in November 2022

By Ashlyn Messier | Fox News
Adele got the entire crowd at her Las Vegas concert to celebrate her boyfriend's birthday.

While performing at one of her Las Vegas residency shows over the past weekend, Adele got the whole crowd singing "Happy Birthday" to her boyfriend, Rich Paul.

Many of the show's attendees captured the sweet moment on video, which circulated on social media.

Adele and the crowd at her Las Vegas show last weekend sang "Happy Birthday" to her boyfriend, Rich Paul.

Adele and the crowd at her Las Vegas show last weekend sang "Happy Birthday" to her boyfriend, Rich Paul. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AD)

ADELE ANNOUNCES SURPRISE CAREER CHANGE AFTER DEBUTING HER ‘I DRINK WINE’ MUSIC VIDEO

The "Hello" singer's most recent shows mark the fifth weekend of her Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace.

Adele started her "Weekends with Adele" residency in November after postponing the concerts in January. The shows are set to run through March 2023.

Back in March 2022, Adele opened up about her relationship with Paul in an interview with Elle.

Adele and Rich Paul started dating in 2021.

Adele and Rich Paul started dating in 2021. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images/File)

"I've never been in love like this. I'm obsessed with him," Adele said of her relationship with Paul. The two had been friends for a while prior to dating in 2021. She was previously married to Simon Konecki from 2018 to 2021 and shares her son, Angelo Adkins, with her ex-husband.

Ashlyn Messier is a writer for Fox News Digital. 

