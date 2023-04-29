Jack Nicholson cheers courtside for Los Angeles Lakers' playoff game for first time in two years

Jack Nicholson is back and better than ever.

The legendary Hollywood actor was all smiles during the Los Angeles Lakers versus Memphis Grizzlies in Game 6 of their first-round NBA playoff series.

The 86-year-old Laker’s superfan returned courtside with his lookalike son Ray to cheer on their favorite team. The father-son duo made the rare appearance after two years since the last season’s opening game in October 2021.

JACK NICHOLSON LOOKS UNRECOGNIZABLE AFTER SEEN FOR FIRST TIME IN TWO YEARS AHEAD OF 86TH BIRTHDAY

"The Shining" star donned a dark plaid blazer with a black dress shirt underneath. He wore burgundy pants, black dress shoes and binoculars around his neck.

Nicholson was joined by celebrity friends, including "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star Larry David and Grizzlies’ Ja Morant’s father, Tee Morant.

The three-time Academy Award-winning actor was seen shaking hands with David and posed with his thumbs up for photos amid the excitement of the roaring crowd.

NBA superstar LeBron James walked over to Nicholson and greeted the iconic actor with a handshake and a hug.

'THE SHINING' STAR SHELLEY DUVALL SHARES STORIES ABOUT WORKING WITH THE 'CLASSIC' JACK NICHOLSON

The Los Angeles Lakers' official social media account shared a photo of Nicholson with the caption "Game 6: Jack’s Back."

Nicholson received a special feature on the jumbo tron during the playoff game with a video montage of him acting in his famous roles in "The Shining" and in Tim Burton’s "Batman" as The Joker.

‘THE SHINING STAR’ SHELLEY DUVALL ON HOLLYWOOD RETURN AFTER LEAVING SPOTLIGHT FOR 20 YEARS: ‘I CAN STILL WIN’

A loud applause from the crowded stadium was heard cheering on the phenomenal actor.

Fans may recognize Nicholson for his other famous roles in movies such as "One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest," "The Bucket List" and more.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

He received 12 Oscar nominations, winning for "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest," "Terms of Endearment" and "As Good as It Gets."

In 2010, he starred alongside Reese Witherspoon and Owen Wilson in the romantic comedy "How Do You Know."

Nicholson was known to be a legendary ladies’ man in Hollywood and is a father to six children.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He had his first child, Jennifer Nicholson, in 1963 with Sandra Knight, Caleb Goddard with actress Susan Anspach and Honey Hollman with model Winnie Hollman.

Nicholson shares two kids with actress Rebecca Broussard – Lorraine and Ray – and welcomed his youngest daughter, Tessa Gourin, in 1994.