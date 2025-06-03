Inside Lauren Sánchez's A-list female circle as she prepares to wed billionaire Jeff Bezos

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jeff Bezos' fiancée, Lauren Sánchez, keeps a star-studded group of women in her inner circle.

Gearing up for her highly anticipated wedding, Sanchez recently celebrated with a three-day bachelorette party with Katy Perry, Kim Kardashian, mother Kris Jenner, Eva Longoria and more in Paris.

The festivities kicked off on May 14 at the historic restaurant Lafayette's, where Sánchez hosted a dinner for an intimate gathering of 13 women.

"The atmosphere was very relaxed and very Parisian," a source shared with People . "It was a pre-wedding all-girl party for 13."

Sánchez later shared a photo of the group posing on Lafayette's rooftop with the Eiffel Tower in the background.

"Forever starts with friendship, surrounded by the women who’ve lifted me up, illuminated my path in dark times, and shaped my heart along the way," she wrote in the caption.

On May 16, Sánchez's bachelorette group was spotted heading to lunch before partying on a yacht. Sánchez hosted another bachelorette event at Le Grand Cafe at Grand Palais on May 17.

The Bezos-Sánchez wedding is reportedly being held in Venice, Italy, this month. There is expected to be a star-studded guest list, with friends of the couple making an appearance. Leonardo DiCaprio, Orlando Bloom, Ivanka Trump and Oprah Winfrey are reportedly attending, per Page Six.

During her bachelorette party, People reported that Sanchez wore several Oscar de la Renta looks, which may be a hint at the designer she will wear on her big day.

Sanchez's high-profile female friend group spans wider than those in attendance for her bachelorette party.

Perry and Sanchez's friendship headed to space in April.

The pair flew aboard Bezos' Blue Origin rocket ship on an all-female mission along with talk-show host Gayle King, film producer Kerianne Flynn, NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe and civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Brooks Nader and Sanchez have been longtime friends, which might mean she will be attending the wedding. Last July, Sanchez shared photos from a weekend in New York with Nader.

Sydney Sweeney liked the post back in 2024. It appears Sweeney and Sanchez are friendly because at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars party, the duo posted for a picture together.

Sofía Vergara, Jessica Alba and Kelly Sawyer Patricof were also in the shot.

Bezos and Sánchez reportedly met in the mid-2010s but didn't go public with their relationship until 2019 – once Sanchez separated from her then-husband, Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell, and Bezos divorced Mackenzie Scott.

Bezos proposed to Sánchez while aboard his $500 million yacht, Koru, in May 2023, she told Vogue in November of that year.

W Magazine reported that Sanchez's 30-carat engagement ring is estimated to be worth between $3 million and $5 million. The outlet reported that Sanchez had two engagement parties, one in Beverly Hills and another in Positano, Italy.