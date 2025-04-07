Sydney Sweeney turns heads with flash of lacy lingerie after reportedly calling off wedding

Sydney Sweeney mixed business with pleasure Sunday as she stepped out for the Hollywood Beauty Awards.

Sweeney, 27, revealed hints of a black lace bra underneath her chocolate brown power suit as she walked the red carpet in Los Angeles alongside celebrity hair guru Glen Coco Oropeza.

The "Euphoria" actress appeared to be in great spirits shortly after she and fiancé Jonathan Davino reportedly called off their wedding.

Sweeney cinched her waist with a matching dark brown alligator leather corset and wore a pair of pointy-toed heels to complete her monochrome ensemble.

Her signature blonde hair was parted down the middle and worn freshly blown out for the Hollywood event, where Oropeza took home the SS hairstyling award.

Earlier this week, she posed up a storm with Emily Ratajkowski in a series of "glossy" snaps shared online. The ladies showed some skin wearing short white dresses while sauntering through New York City streets together.

The "White Lotus" star painted the town red as romance rumors continued to circulate about her and her "Anyone But You" co-star, Glen Powell, after they reunited at his sister's wedding in Texas. A source insisted the pair are simply just friends.

"There is nothing going on romantically between Glen and Sydney. They are just friends. Sydney is close with the entire family," a source told Us Weekly.

"Sydney brought one of her girlfriends to the wedding as a guest, and she RSVP’d months ago."

The two have been fending off romance rumors since filming "Anyone But You." Powell and Sweeney's flirty banter during their press tour largely fueled the public's speculation, but the actress later denied any affair between the two.

"That’s obviously not true," she said during a "Saturday Night Live" monologue. "Me and my fiancé produced the movie together, and he was there the entire shoot."

Shortly before Sweeney walked the red carpet in Los Angeles, she was spotted on an incognito afternoon out with Davino, according to People magazine.

Reports circulated that the pair had been living separately, and their split was due to her interest in focusing on work.

"She's exactly where she wants to be," a source told the outlet. "Most people would feel overwhelmed by her working schedule this year, but not Syd. She's all about working right now and very excited about all her projects.

"What did make her overwhelmed though was her relationship and her wedding. She didn't feel right about it."

Sweeney is preparing for a new season of "Euphoria," the HBO show that launched her to a new level of fame, and for a role in the highly anticipated adaptation of "The Housemaid." She will also portray professional boxer Christy Martin in an upcoming, untitled biopic, and actress Kim Novak in "Scandalous!"