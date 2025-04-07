Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney turns heads with flash of lacy lingerie after reportedly calling off wedding

Sweeney and Glen Powell sparked dating buzz after starring in rom-com 'Anyone But You'

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of 4/7 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of 4/7

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Sydney Sweeney mixed business with pleasure Sunday as she stepped out for the Hollywood Beauty Awards.

Sweeney, 27, revealed hints of a black lace bra underneath her chocolate brown power suit as she walked the red carpet in Los Angeles alongside celebrity hair guru Glen Coco Oropeza.

The "Euphoria" actress appeared to be in great spirits shortly after she and fiancé Jonathan Davino reportedly called off their wedding.

GLEN POWELL DODGES SYDNEY SWEENEY DATING RUMORS AFTER THE PAIR REUNITE AT FAMILY WEDDING 

Sweeney posed on the carpet alongside celebrity hair guru Glen Coco Oropeza.

Sydney Sweeney posed on the carpet alongside celebrity hair guru Glen Coco Oropeza. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage)

Sweeney cinched her waist with a matching dark brown alligator leather corset and wore a pair of pointy-toed heels to complete her monochrome ensemble.

Her signature blonde hair was parted down the middle and worn freshly blown out for the Hollywood event, where Oropeza took home the SS hairstyling award.

Earlier this week, she posed up a storm with Emily Ratajkowski in a series of "glossy" snaps shared online. The ladies showed some skin wearing short white dresses while sauntering through New York City streets together.

The "White Lotus" star painted the town red as romance rumors continued to circulate about her and her "Anyone But You" co-star, Glen Powell, after they reunited at his sister's wedding in Texas. A source insisted the pair are simply just friends.

Sydney Sweeney and Emily Ratajkowski were photographed walking together in white dresses.

Sydney Sweeney, left, and Emily Ratajkowski were photographed walking together in New York wearing white dresses. (Photo by TheStewartofNY/GC Images)

"There is nothing going on romantically between Glen and Sydney. They are just friends. Sydney is close with the entire family," a source told Us Weekly.

"Sydney brought one of her girlfriends to the wedding as a guest, and she RSVP’d months ago."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The two have been fending off romance rumors since filming "Anyone But You." Powell and Sweeney's flirty banter during their press tour largely fueled the public's speculation, but the actress later denied any affair between the two.

"That’s obviously not true," she said during a "Saturday Night Live" monologue. "Me and my fiancé produced the movie together, and he was there the entire shoot."

Glen Powell in a blue blazer smiles widely on the carpet with Sydney6 Sweeney in a beaded light blue/silver dress

Rumors of a relationship between Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell have resurfaced after she attended his sister's wedding. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Sydney Sweeney posing under a large poster of herself

A source tells Us Weekly Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell are just friends. (Photo by TheStewartofNY/Getty Images for Kérastase)

Shortly before Sweeney walked the red carpet in Los Angeles, she was spotted on an incognito afternoon out with Davino, according to People magazine.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Reports circulated that the pair had been living separately, and their split was due to her interest in focusing on work.

"She's exactly where she wants to be," a source told the outlet. "Most people would feel overwhelmed by her working schedule this year, but not Syd. She's all about working right now and very excited about all her projects.

"What did make her overwhelmed though was her relationship and her wedding. She didn't feel right about it."

Sydney Sweeney in a brown top

Sydney Sweeney is preparing for the third season of "Euphoria." (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage)

Sweeney is preparing for a new season of "Euphoria," the HBO show that launched her to a new level of fame, and for a role in the highly anticipated adaptation of "The Housemaid." She will also portray professional boxer Christy Martin in an upcoming, untitled biopic, and actress Kim Novak in "Scandalous!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

Trending