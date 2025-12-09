Hollywood's biggest marriages crumble as Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban and more stars call it quits in 2025

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

From once-unbreakable marriages to headline-making splits, 2025 proved that even Hollywood’s most solid love stories aren’t immune to sudden endings.

Fans were left stunned as A-list couples who once defined long-term commitment quietly unraveled – or exploded publicly – making this year one of the most shocking for celebrity breakups in recent memory.

From Nicole Kidman's divorce from country music star Keith Urban to Denise Richards' explosive courtroom battle with her estranged husband, here are some of the year's shocking splits:

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban

After nearly 19 years of marriage, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban ended their relationship in September. The "Big Little Lies" star filed for divorce from her country singer husband on Sept. 30.

While Kidman and Urban's split stunned fans, those close to the country star say it was a long time coming. A source told People magazine that Kidman and Urban's marriage troubles "really [hadn't] been a secret" and that the two had been living separately for a while before news of the split broke.

"People close to Keith felt like the split was kind of inevitable," the source claimed.

Kidman and Urban met in 2005 and tied the knot a year later. They welcomed two daughters during their marriage, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom

After months of public speculation, Katy Perry and longtime partner Orlando Bloom announced their split in July.

"Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting," a statement shared with People magazine read. "They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is – and always will be – raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect."

Perry and Bloom first met in 2016 at a Golden Globes after party. The two briefly split in 2017 and Bloom went on to propose in 2019. Bloom and the "Dark Horse" singer welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove, in 2020.

Perry has since begun a whirlwind romance with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Jessica Alba, Cash Warren

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren split after 16 years of marriage and two decades of a loving relationship in early 2025.

"I've been on a journey of self realization and transformation for years-both as an individual and in partnership with Cash," Alba shared on social media in January. "I'm proud of how we've grown as a couple and in our marriage over the last 20 years and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals."

"We are moving forward with love and kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family. Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time."

Alba and Warren first met while working together on the 2005 film "Fantastic Four." They married in 2008 and welcomed three children; daughters, Honor and Haven, along with a son, Hayes.

Denise Richards, Aaron Phypers

"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers are in the middle of a contentious divorce.

The couple tied the knot in 2018 during a Malibu ceremony.

Phypers first filed for divorce from Richards on July 7. Phypers was arrested in court last month on spousal abuse charges stemming from two separate incidents in 2017 and 2022, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital. He was in court to fight a restraining order request filed by Richards. The reality TV star's permanent restraining order was granted.

Phypers later revealed he's been begging friends for money as he attempts to navigate the financial distress . "My financial situation gets worse by the day," he wrote in court documents obtained by Fox News Digital. "My pickup truck, which is now my only vehicle, is subject to repossession. I am in danger of eviction at any time. I am begging friends for money to have food to eat."

Amy Schumer, Chris Fischer

Comedian Amy Schumer and her husband, chef Chris Fischer, announced their split in December.

"Blah blah blah Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after 7 years. We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son. We would appreciate people respecting our privacy at this time," she wrote in the caption.

Schumer and Fischer were first romantically linked in late 2017, and, just days after making their relationship Instagram-official, the couple announced on the social media platform that they had tied the knot in February 2018. That year, they announced they were pregnant with their first child, later welcoming their son, Gene, in May 2019.

Sydney Sweeney, Jonathan Davino

"The Housemaid" star Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino ended their long-term relationship and called off their engagement in early 2025.

The two began dating in 2018 with Davino proposing in 2022. Sweeney's relationship with Davino had been "rocky for a long time," People magazine reported after their split. The "Euphoria" star is now focused on work.

"She's exactly where she wants to be," a source told the outlet. "Most people would feel overwhelmed by her working schedule this year, but not Syd. She's all about working right now and very excited about all her projects.

"What did make her overwhelmed though was her relationship and her wedding," the insider added. "She didn't feel right about it."

Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson

Jessica Simpson and former NFL star Eric Johnson separated after 10 years of marriage. At the time, she shared that the couple "have been living separately" but did not reveal any details on the timeline of her split from Johnson.

"Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage," Simpson said in a statement to People magazine in January. "Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family."

Simpson and Johnson met through a mutual friend in May 2010 and were engaged six months later that November. The couple welcomed their first two children, Maxwell and Ace, before marrying in 2014. Simpson and Johnson welcomed their third child, Birdie, in 2019.

Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli confirmed their separation in October.

"Lori and Mossimo are living apart," Loughlin’s rep, Elizabeth Much, told Fox News Digital. "There are no legal proceedings underway."

The couple met in 1995 and got married in 1997. The estranged couple share two adult children: Bella Rose and Olivia Jade.

The separation comes five years after the couple were ensnared in the college admissions scandal , pleading guilty to wire and mail fraud related to paying hundreds of thousands in bribes to get their daughters into the University of Southern California. Loughlin and Giannulli each served time behind bars for their crimes.

