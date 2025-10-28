Nicole Kidman shows Keith Urban what he's missing as country star reportedly 'moved on' from marriage

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nicole Kidman proved Keith Urban was the last person on her mind as she strutted down the catwalk for Vogue World.

All eyes were on Kidman, 58, as she stormed the runway wearing a strapless black Chanel gown for the film and fashion event at Paramount Studios in Hollywood.

The "Big Little Lies" actress indulged in the spotlight in behind-the-scenes snaps shared on social media after her split with estranged husband, Keith Urban.

Kidman filed for divorce from the country star last month following nearly 20 years of marriage, a move Urban, 58, reportedly felt was "a long time coming."

KEITH URBAN GOT CANDID ABOUT ‘LONELY AND MISERABLE’ TOUR LIFE BEFORE NICOLE KIDMAN SPLIT

"Keith has moved on and has been open with Nicole about where he stands," an insider told Us Weekly.

"The two had grown apart quietly over time, and, by the end, the decision to separate was more about acceptance than surprise."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Urban's rep for comment.

In September, sources told People magazine, " Nicole’s sister has been a rock, and the entire Kidman family has come together to support one another."

"She didn’t want this. She has been fighting to save the marriage."

On social media, Kidman shared hints of the "magical night" she shared at Vogue World, which included appearances by Angela Bassett, Julia Garner, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber.

NICOLE KIDMAN SHARES WISDOM ON OVERCOMING ‘DEVASTATING’ TIMES AMID KEITH URBAN DIVORCE

Kidman and Urban were last publicly seen together in June at a FIFA Club World Cup match in Nashville between Los Angeles Football Club and Esperance de Tunis.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

The "Moulin Rouge!" actress filed for divorce in September citing "irreconcilable differences," while also noting "marital difficulties" in documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

In Kidman's divorce filing, the Oscar winner requested to be named the primary residential parent of their two minor children.

Additionally, she petitioned the court to approve a parenting plan for their daughters, which allocated 306 days per year with her and 59 days each year with Urban.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

During the series premiere of Urban's new reality series, Urban performed "Straight Line" from his latest album, "High." The song kicks off Urban's 12th studio album, which was released in September 2024, and reflects on the desire to break free from a "soul-sucking routine," he explained on Instagram last year.

While the episode was filmed before Kidman filed for divorce from the "Somebody Like You" singer in September, Urban discussed feeling "lonely and miserable" while on the road.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"When you wake up on a tour bus at 3:30 in the morning, and you’re sick as a dog, you’re in the middle of nowhere, and you’ve got to play your fifth show later that night, and you haven’t slept, and you miss your friends, and you’re missing your family, and you’re completely lonely and miserable and sick, and you say to yourself, ‘Why am I doing this?'"

"Where do we start? It’s a calling, and you’re going to do it, or you’re not going to make it," Urban said.

The Grammy Award-winning artist confessed, "The only answer can be because this is what I’m born to do. We’re going to find out who’s made for that stuff [on this show]."

Urban previously spoke out on their approach to marriage and parenthood. In a 2023 interview with Fox News Digital, the country singer emphasized that no matter how chaotic life gets, their family was always a priority.

"It’s always family first," Urban said. "It’s balanced, so it means it goes out of balance sometimes, and we just put it back in balance. It’s never perfectly in balance, but we get it back on track."

Before tying the knot with Urban, Kidman was married to actor Tom Cruise , whom she met on the set of "Days of Thunder." The former couple adopted two children together — Isabella and Connor — before divorcing in 2001.