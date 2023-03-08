Expand / Collapse search
Jessica Simpson shares cozy photos with 'lover' Eric Johnson

Jessica Simpson and her husband Eric Johnson tied the knot in 2014

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
Jessica Simpson is heating things up with her "lover" Eric Johnson.

The fashion designer took to Instagram on Monday to share a slideshow of images of her getaway weekend with her former football player husband and their friends, Lauren and Bret Harrison.

"Stole my lover and friends for the weekend," Simpson captioned the post, adding a heart emoji.

The 42-year-old was seen in a leopard coat, knee-high leather boots and oversized Gucci sunglasses as she cozied up next to her husband, 43.

Johnson kept his look casual, wearing a flannel and blue jeans. Further on in the slideshow, Simpson wrapped her leg around her husband of nine years as Johnson grabbed her thigh for the photo.

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson cozy up on couple's getaway.

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson cozy up on couple's getaway. (Jessica Simpson Instagram)

The couple wed in 2014 and share three children: Maxwell, 10, Ace, 9 and Birdie, 3.

In December, they took a family vacation to Aspen, Colorado. Simpson documented the trip on Instagram, which showed a carousel of images of her children and her sister, Ashlee Simpson's kids.

The fun-filled vacation included Ashlee and her husband, Evan Ross, joining the festivities with their two kids, Jagger and Ziggy, along with Bronx from Ashlee's previous relationship with Pete Wentz.

Before Simpson and Johnson tied the knot, she was famously married to Nick Lachey from 2002 until 2006.

Jessica Simpson poses with Eric Johnson and their three children: Birdie Mae Johnson, Ace Knute Johnson and Maxwell Drew Johnson in 2020.

Jessica Simpson poses with Eric Johnson and their three children: Birdie Mae Johnson, Ace Knute Johnson and Maxwell Drew Johnson in 2020. (Photo by Kevin Mazur)

Simpson wrote about her first marriage in her 2020 memoir, "Open Book," where she alluded to the difficulties of navigating a new marriage while making a reality series.

"Nick loved the fact I was so strong in my faith and that I had this wide-eyed innocent approach to life," she wrote, according to US Weekly. "When he proposed in 2002, I said yes. We were young and pioneering our way through reality television, always mic’ed and always on. We worked, and we were great at it, but when it came time to being alone, we weren’t great at it anymore."

Jessica Simpson and  Nick Lachey wed in 2002 before splitting in 2006.

Jessica Simpson and  Nick Lachey wed in 2002 before splitting in 2006. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

She called Lachey her "first love" and said she has no regrets about their marriage. "I was 22, and I had just pledged my life and destiny of this man. And I don’t regret it. Nick was meant to be my husband. No one else was supposed to have my virginity."

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

Trending