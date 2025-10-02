Nicole Kidman’s divorce from Keith Urban follows her Hollywood friends' history of scandals and heartbreak

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s high-profile split after 19 years of marriage is making waves — and swirling rumors suggest the country star may have already moved on with someone new.

On Sept. 30, the "Babygirl" actress officially filed for divorce from Urban, citing "irreconcilable differences" and ongoing "marital difficulties" in court documents obtained by Fox News Digital. Sources close to the couple said the breakup was far from sudden. They had reportedly been living apart since early summer, with Urban quietly moving into a separate residence.

Over the years, Kidman has been close to several high-profile Hollywood stars whose own relationships have played out publicly.

From Sandra Bullock facing heartbreak when her then-husband Jesse James admitted to infidelity, to Reese Witherspoon moving on with a summer romance after her divorce, here's a look at Kidman’s Hollywood inner circle and their high-profile romances that have been in the spotlight.

Sandra Bullock

Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman first bonded in 1998 while filming "Practical Magic." The pair, who once described their connection as "like sisters," are set to reprise their roles as witch siblings Gillian and Sally Owens in the highly-anticipated sequel.

In 2010, Bullock’s personal life took a difficult turn. Shortly after her Oscar win for "The Blind Side," her then-husband Jesse James was involved in a highly public cheating scandal.

Several women came forward alleging affairs, and James admitted to infidelity, later entering rehab for what he called "sex addiction." The scandal cast a shadow over Bullock’s career milestone. The "Miss Congeniality" star filed for divorce that same year, finalizing it in June 2010.

Reese Witherspoon

Kidman’s friendship with Reese Witherspoon blossomed on the HBO series "Big Little Lies" in 2017.

The duo’s on-screen chemistry mirrored their off-screen closeness, with Witherspoon describing their bond as lifelong. Kidman spke about their friendship in a Vanity Fair interview, saying, "We started working together and we went, ‘Okay, from this point on, it’s a lifetime.’"

Witherspoon heated things up this past summer on her sun-kissed getaway with financier boyfriend Oliver Haarmann.

The Oscar-winning actress, 49, and the wealthy NHL investor, 57, were spotted cozying up aboard a luxury yacht in the French Riviera. Their romance was sparked after Witherspoon and ex Jim Toth announced their divorce after almost 12 years of marriage in March 2023.

The former couple share son Tennessee, 13. Witherspoon was previously married to Ryan Phillippe, with whom she shares daughter Ava, 25, and son Deacon, 21.

Hugh Jackman

The "Nine Perfect Strangers" actress and Hugh Jackman have a longstanding friendship. Jackman previously revealed the "key advice" his longtime friend shared with him early in his Hollywood career.

"She gave me some really key advice early on … her and Deb, my Deb, were like best friends, Nicole. They used to flat together in LA … Deb took the call from Tom Cruise at the time. The first call … She said to me, ‘Hugh … in film it’s all about the director. Choose directors, different directors, you learn from every every single one." Jackman said of Kidman during an interview with Entertainment Tonight in 2018.

In June 2025, Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness finalized their divorce , officially marking the end of their 27-year marriage.

Furness, 69, officially filed for divorce from Jackman, 56, in New York on May 27. Jackman and Furness announced their amicable split in September 2023.

In January, Jackman and his former "Music Man" co-star Sutton Foster sparked romance rumors when they were spotted holding hands while going out to dinner in Los Angeles. Jackman played conman Harold Hill while Foster played his love interest Marian Paroo in the Broadway revival of the musical, which ran from February 2022 to January 2023.

Shailene Woodley

Shailene Woodley first met Nicole Kidman on the set of "Big Little Lies," and the two quickly formed a strong bond. The popular series additionally stars Witherspoon and Zoë Kravitz. "Big Little Lies" is scheduled to return for a third season.

Off-screen, Woodley’s romantic life has drawn media attention. She was engaged to NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but the relationship ended in early 2022. In a later interview with Outside magazine via New York Post, she described parts of the relationship as "toxic," saying, "I felt like I lost my soul, my self, my happiness, my joy … I really understood depression and anxiety and, like, complete soul detachment."

More recently, in 2025, she embarked on a brief romance with "Emily in Paris" star Lucas Bravo, though the "whirlwind romance" ended after several months.