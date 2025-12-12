Amy Schumer announces split, says not because she 'dropped some lbs' and he can 'still pull some hot tail'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Amy Schumer and her husband have decided to go their separate ways.

In an Instagram post shared on Friday, Dec. 12, the 44-year-old "Kinda Pregnant" star shared that she and her husband, chef Chris Fischer, have decided to split after seven years of marriage.

"Blah blah blah Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after 7 years. We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son. We would appreciate people respecting our privacy at this time," she wrote in the caption.

After adding a few more "blah blah blah[s]," Schumer clarified that their decision to part ways as a couple wasn't because "I dropped some lbs and thought I could bag [a] basket," or because her husband is a "hot Janlmes beard award winning chef who can still pull some hot tail."

She said that the split was "Amicable and all love and respect!", concluding the caption by adding, "Family forever."

Earlier this month, Schumer hinted at some trouble in her marriage in another post she made on Instagram.

In the caption of a since-deleted video of her son filming a "bedroom tour" in their home, she wrote in part, "Whatever ends up happening with me and Chris has nothing to do with weight loss or autism … fingers crossed we make it — he’s the best."

In October, Schumer stunned fans when she shared a photo of herself in a black dress and heels, showcasing her weight loss. Many famous faces appeared in the comments, praising the actress for her progress, including Isla Fisher, who wrote, "Those legs ❤️❤️❤️."

She continued to show off her toned body in an Instagram Story, posting a mirror selfie with the caption, "No filter, no filler, no clean mirror."

Schumer and Fischer were first romantically linked in late 2017 and just days after making their relationship Instagram-official, the couple announced on the social media platform that they had tied the knot in February 2018.

Later that year, they announced they were pregnant with their first child, later welcoming their son, Gene, in May 2019.

In March 2019, Schumer shared in her Netflix special, "Amy Schumer: Growing," that Fischer was diagnosed with autism, saying that "there were some signs early on," and that everything "that make it clear that he's on the spectrum are all of the reasons I fell madly in love with him."

"It's really given us so many helpful tools," she said in an April 2022 episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" about his diagnosis. "I think it's a good thing for people to check it out and get tested so you don't spend your whole life feeling like you're bad or wrong … my favorite people are on the spectrum."

During the pandemic, the two also starred alongside each other in the Food Network show, "Amy Schumer Learns to Cook," in which Fischer taught Schumer some of his skills. They also appeared together in the HBO Max docuseries "Expecting Amy," which highlighted Schumer's struggles to get pregnant a second time.

Schumer was open about her fertility struggles, sharing in 2020 that she and Fischer were trying IVF. During an appearance on Chelsea Handler's podcast in March 2022, she said their IVF journey led them to one normal embryo, saying "We tried, and it didn't work … and now I don't have a uterus."

"So we're going to have just one child, and we're just enjoying our little family, and I'm just focusing on that," she said. "I'm excited about it, but I was sad. And it's not really something you get sympathy for because it's like, you already have one, b----, shut up. But you know, that's a real struggle people go through."

