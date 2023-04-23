Hollywood ending: Ryan Reynolds’, Rob McIlhenney's Wrexham Red Dragons promoted to English Football League

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney scored a big win with their recently-purchased soccer team this weekend.

On Saturday, the Wrexham Association Football club, which the actors purchased in 2021, moved their way up to the English Football League after defeating Boreham Wood 3 to 1.

"Everything I own smells like champagne, beer and grass. I'm still somewhere between giggling and sobbing. This town and this sport is one of the most romantic things on earth. Thank you, @wrexham_afc," Reynolds shared on Twitter.

The post also featured Reynolds and Mcelhenney holding the trophy together and the local supporters celebrating the big win in the stands.

The "Deadpool" star also posted video, shot by actor Paul Rudd, of himself and McElhenney watching the winning moment and hugging as fans poured on to the field.

Oscar-winning actor Anthony Hopkins, who is from Wales, praised Reynolds in a tweet, writing, "You’re now an honorary Welsh boy," to which Reynolds replied "thank you" with a shocked emoji.

The actors’ purchase of the team was the subject of the 2022 FX docuseries "Welcome to Wrexham." The show is slated for a second season, after following the previously down-on-their-luck team working with Reynolds and McElhenney as their new management.

Wrexham’s promotion to the English Football League comes after over a decade of them being relegated to lower leagues in the UK’s professional soccer system.

The promotion puts them in League Two, ahead of their previous position in the fifth English football division, which mostly has semi-professional teams with smaller budgets, according to The Sporting News.

The win puts the team on track to work their way up the system to the very top, the Premier League alongside famous clubs like Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool, and more.

"One thing that is running through my head over and over again," Reynolds said in an interview with Fortune about the win, "is that people said at the beginning, ’Why Wrexham, why Wrexham?’ This is exactly why Wrexham."

"We can feel what it means to the town," McElhenney told the outlet on the field. "This is a moment of catharsis for them and celebration. For us to be welcomed into the community, and to be welcomed into this experience, has been the honor of my life."

Wrexham is an industrial town of 65,000 people, located near the northwest border of England and Wales. The Wrexham Red Dragons are the third-oldest football club in the world, founded in 1864.

The win had fans singing "We’re going up!" and left Reynolds in shock.

"I’m not sure I can actually process what happened tonight," he said. "I’m still a little speechless."