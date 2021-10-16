Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Celebrity News
Published

Ryan Reynolds reveals he's taking a 'little sabbatical' from making movies

Reynolds stars alongside Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer in his upcoming film, 'Spirited.'

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Ryan Reynolds announced he is going to be taking a "little sabbatical" from making movies after completing his latest project, "Spirited."

The 44-year-old actor-turned-producer shared photos from his time working on the film, which he stars in alongside Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer.

"Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making," Reynolds wrote in the caption. "I’m gonna miss every second working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists."

"These days, kindness matters as much as talent," he added. "I’ve been lucky to work with folks who are flush with both."

RYAN REYNOLDS REVEALS EVEN HIS KIDS TROLL HIM: ‘I’M SAFE FROM NOTHING'

Ryan Reynolds attends the premiere of "Pokemon Detective Pikachu" at Military Island in Times Square on May 2, 2019 in New York City.

Ryan Reynolds attends the premiere of "Pokemon Detective Pikachu" at Military Island in Times Square on May 2, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

Reynolds' wife Blake Lively trolled the actor in the comments section.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Michael Caine did it first," she wrote in the comments.

Lively was seemingly referencing the news that Caine was expected to retire. Caine later walked back his comments in a statement to Fox News.

"Regarding retirement, I’ve spent over 50 years getting up at 6 a.m. to make movies, and I’m not getting rid of my alarm clock!" Caine said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Spirited" is a musical based on Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol."

Trending