Blake Lively roasts Wrexham AFC fan asking her to send message to his girlfriend

Blake Lively attended Wrexham AFC’s match Saturday to support husband Ryan Reynolds, who co-owns the soccer club. While cheering for Wrexham, Lively also made sure to have some fun with a fan.

As Lively was interacting with fans, one decided to video her, asking if she could send a message to his girlfriend.

Lively obliged, but it likely wasn’t what the Wrexham fan had in mind.

"Hi Stephanie, you should leave him. What?!" Lively said to the camera. She covered her mouth after sharing her message.

A burst of laughter came from the surrounding Wrexham fans, including the man who asked for the message from Lively. Luckily for the fan, Stephanie didn’t take Lively’s "advice."

"Stephs cried happiness and she’s absolutely over the moon.. Luckily she hasn’t broke up with me," the user tweeted Sunday. Thanks again @blakelively," the fan said on Twitter.

Wrexham won the match against York City, 3-0, with Ryan Whitley, Sam Dalby and Elliot Lee all scoring for the Red Dragons.

During the match, Lively was in a private box with Reynolds and co-owner Rob McElhenney, also an actor. McElhenney and Reynolds bought the team in 2020.

Wrexham plays in the National League, which is on the fifth tier of English football (Premier League is the first). Wrexham sits in second in the National League standings with a 30-7-2 record.

Only Notts County, at 29-10-2, sits above Wrexham despite both teams owning 97 points on the year. Notts County is in first because of its goal differential at 67 to Wrexham’s 65.

Wrexham also has a women’s club, which just clinched the Genero Adran North title.