Ryan Reynolds’ Welsh soccer club subject of FX docuseries

Wrexham is currently second in the National Division

By Sam Amico | OutKick
Ryan Reynolds’ is coming to FX. So is his Welsh soccer club, as Wrexham will be part of an upcoming docuseries on the network starting August 25.

Surely, it will be offering a behind-the-scenes look a Reynolds, Rob McElhenney, and their team. The series, "Welcome to Wrexham," may even have a feel-good ending following an array of obstacles. Just like one of Reynolds’ movies.

"Produced by Chef’s Table outfit Boardwalk Pictures, the series will track the dreams and people of Wrexham, a working-class town in North Wales, as the actors take ownership of the town’s historic yet struggling club," Deadline wrote.

Wrexham co-chairmen Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds during a press conference at the Racecourse Ground, Wrexham on October 28, 2021.

Wrexham co-chairmen Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds during a press conference at the Racecourse Ground, Wrexham on October 28, 2021. (Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images)

"It will follow Reynolds and McElhenney’s crash course in football club ownership and the inextricably connected fates of a team and a town counting on two stars to bring some serious hope and change to the community."

Supporters celebrate Wrexham Association Football Club's first goal during a National League fixture football match against Maidenhead United, at the Racecourse Ground stadium, in Wrexham, north Wales, on January 29, 2022.

Supporters celebrate Wrexham Association Football Club's first goal during a National League fixture football match against Maidenhead United, at the Racecourse Ground stadium, in Wrexham, north Wales, on January 29, 2022. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

As Awful Announcing wrote, "A league victory or playoff triumph would see Wrexham back in the world of League Two for the first time in over a decade, which would be a fantastically quick realization of the first phase of Reynolds and McElhenney’s vision. Either way, a dive into a community like Wrexham and the passion they have for their club sounds like extremely promising documentary material."

Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney stand with Wrexham's Ben Tozer (left) and Torquay United's Armani Little (right) during a minute silent for remembrance before the Vanarama National League match at the Racecourse Ground, Wrexham. Picture date: Saturday October 30, 2021. 

Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney stand with Wrexham's Ben Tozer (left) and Torquay United's Armani Little (right) during a minute silent for remembrance before the Vanarama National League match at the Racecourse Ground, Wrexham. Picture date: Saturday October 30, 2021.  (Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images)

Wrexham currently sits second in the National Division.