'Hogan's Heroes' reboot in the works featuring descendants of original characters

“Hogan’s Heroes” is reportedly getting the reboot treatment with a new series that will pick up several years after the adventures of the original sitcom left off.

For those unfamiliar with the show, “Hogan’s Heroes” aired six seasons on CBS from 1965-1971. The comedy centered around a group of Allies at a German prison camp during World War II. While being held as prisoners of war, the group conducts secret spy missions on their dim-witted Nazi captors.

According to Deadline, original series co-creator Al Ruddy is working on the reboot with executive producers Danny McBride, David Gordon Green and Jody Hill. The reimagined version reportedly will be set in the present day and focus on the descendants of the original characters, who are now scattered around the world, gathering together for a global treasure hunt.

Ruddy previously worked on projects like “The Godfather” and “Million Dollar Baby.” McBride, Gordon and Hill have found success with HBO series "Eastbound & Down," "Vice Principals" and "The Righteous Gemstones," which was just picked up for a second season.

As Forbes notes, "Hogan's Heroes" was politically incorrect, even for its time. The antics of Col. Robert Hogan (played by Bob Crane) and his gang made light of WWII wounds that were still fresh in many Americans' minds. In fact, Robert Clary, who played Corporal Louis LeBeau on the show, was a Holocaust survivor.

Despite the controversy, “Hogan’s Heroes” was a huge hit right out of the gate. It became a top 10 show in its first season. The show was nominated for 12 Emmy awards during its run, with actor Werner Klemperer, who was Jewish, winning two for his portrayal of Nazi camp leader, Commandant Wilhelm Klink.

Although CBS originally aired “Hogan’s Heroes,” it’s unclear at this time where its revival would air and whether it would be broadcast or streamed.