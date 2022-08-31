Hillary Clinton makes rare red carpet appearance for 'White Noise' premiere at Venice Film Festival

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hillary Clinton made a rare red carpet appearance at the 79th annual Venice Film Festival on Wednesday for Noah Baumbach's "White Noise" premiere.

The 74-year-old former secretary of state sported a powder blue kaftan with a turquoise collar at the opening ceremony in Italy.

Just the day before, her husband, former president Bill Clinton, was spotted enjoying watching tennis matches at the U.S. Open with sex expert Dr. Ruth and Hillary's longtime ally, Huma Abedin.

Hillary was beaming in blue as she walked the famed red carpet wearing a long-sleeved dress with white flats.

She added two shining silver bangles to match sparkling details along the neckline of her sheath, which included glittering threads of intricate embroidery.

Clinton last appeared on a red carpet in May for the annual Metropolitan Museum of Art (MET) Gala.

Weeks later, the former first lady spoke at the premiere of "Below the Belt," a documentary about endometriosis she co-executive produced with director Shannon Cohn.

Clinton is gearing up for the release of "Gutsy," a new Apple TV+ series based on "The Book of Gutsy Women," which she co-wrote with daughter Chelsea. Both women serve as executive producers and hosts of the eight-part program, which begins airing on Sept. 9.

In one episode, Hillary goes head-to-head with Kim Kardashian in a legal knowledge challenge. The reality TV icon has been an advocate for criminal justice reform, and passed the baby bar exam last year while studying to become a lawyer.

Clinton said her loss to the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star was "heartbreaking" during an interview with People magazine.

Chelsea attempted to give her mom a little credit and said her "reaction time" needed to be faster.