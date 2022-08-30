Hillary Clinton spotted on coffee outing in the Hamptons with Bill nowhere in sight

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hillary Clinton was spotted out with a friend in the Hamptons while Bill Clinton was nowhere in sight on Sunday, according to photos obtained by Fox News Digital.

The former secretary of state and failed presidential candidate wore a large blue shirt with white pants and white shoes while grabbing coffee with an unknown friend.

At least one member of her security detail could be seen walking next to her, wearing blue pants, a white polo shirt and an earpiece.

Clinton grabbed a cup of coffee and her friend got some orange juice before they settled down at a table.

Clinton had to pull a chair over to make some extra room.

Clinton held a vibrant purse while her friend appeared to go bagless. The woman was wearing a purple sundress with brown sandals.

It is unclear why Clinton and her husband were separated for the afternoon. Bill would later be spotted attending the U.S. Open on Monday.

Bill attended the sporting event with long-time Clinton ally Huma Abedin.

Hillary Clinton's outing came the same day she came to the defense of embattled Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin on Twitter. The 36-year-old prime minister is under fire after leaked videos showed her partying with celebrities and dancing with a man who is not her husband.

"Keep dancing," Clinton urged in a post, sharing a photo of herself dancing when she was secretary of state.

Brian Flood contributed to this report.