Kim Kardashian beats Hilary Clinton in a legal knowledge contest

Kim Kardashian schooled Hillary Clinton in a test of legal knowledge in an episode of Clinton’s upcoming Apple TV+ documentary series, according to a recent interview with People Magazine.

The former Secretary of State went toe-to-toe with Kardashian, the reality TV star and criminal justice reform advocate, in a pop quiz on criminal law issues like use of deadly force and self-defense. Kardashian, who last year passed the baby bar exam after completing her first year in a law apprenticeship program, beat the Yale Law graduate 11-4. Clinton described the loss as "heartbreaking," in the interview with PEOPLE.

The contest was filmed for an episode of Gutsy, a new Apple TV+ series hosted and executive produced by Clinton and her daughter, Chelsea, based on their book, The Book of Gutsy Women.

Chelsea Clinton, who played quizmaster for the legal trivia matchup, told PEOPLE she thinks her mom could have had the upper hand if the former First Lady had faster "reaction time" hitting the buzzer when she knew an answer to a question.

The elder Clinton says she was "really intrigued" at how well Kardashian fared in the test of legal acumen, and said she wanted to "put the spotlight on her", the global influencer billionaire with 329 million Instagram followers. The failed presidential candidate insisted to PEOPLE that she did not let Kardashian win but rather wanted to help showcase how hard her opponent had worked to achieve her legal knowledge.

Kim Kardashian is the daughter of Robert Kardashian, who gained notoriety as a defense attorney for O.J. Simpson in his 1995 murder trial.

Creator of the billion-dollar women’s shapewear company Skims, Kardashian has made a name for herself as an advocate for criminal justice reform. Her work was acknowledged by President Trump in 2018, whom she successfully lobbied to grant clemency to Alice Johnson, a then-63-year-old great grandmother who was serving a life sentence for a non-violent drug conviction.

The mother of four, who passed the baby bar exam on the third try in December 2021, said in an Instagram post announcing the achievement, "Bottom line is don’t ever give up even when you are holding on by a thread, you can do it!!!!! Set your mind to it and get it done because it feels soooooo good once you get to the other side!"