Huma Abedin 'thrilled' for Freida Pinto to star in TV adaptation of Abedin's bestselling memoir 'Both/And'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Huma Abedin and Freida Pinto are collaborating on a new television adaptation of Abedin's New York Times bestselling memoir, "Both/And, A Life in Many Worlds," where Pinto is set to star as Hillary Clinton's longtime top aide.

"When I first saw @freidapinto onscreen, she blew my away with her talent," Abedin wrote on Instagram while announcing the new project.

"I am so thrilled that she and her partner @emilyverellen will be bringing my story to life on the small screen!"

It was also recently revealed that Abedin is reportedly dating Academy Award-winning actor Bradley Cooper after meeting through their mutual friend, Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

BRADLEY COOPER AND HUMA ABEDIN ARE REPORTEDLY DATING AFTER BEING INTRODUCED BY VOGUE EDITOR ANNA WINTOUR

Pinto's Freebird Films production company, through Entertainment One, landed the first-look deal, according to Deadline.

"It was clear from our very first conversation that they have a vision and a passion about bringing a life filled with unexpected adventures to the world in a way that is true to who I hope to remain always - defiantly optimistic," Abedin added on Instagram.

Pinto is also set to executive produce with her producing partner Emily Verellen and Abedin.

"We thought we knew Huma’s story — the woman behind the scenes, and then reluctantly in front of the camera when her own life hit the news. Then, we read her memoir and were stunned by her candor, generosity, warmth, intelligence, and the way that her childhood, faith and family have so authentically woven through her whole life," Pinto told the publication.

Clinton's former chief of staff first published the book in November, and explores the "the power of family, of friendship, of commitment" as well as "the feelings of love, loss, betrayal, trauma, re-birth" following the end of her marriage to disgraced politician Anthony Weiner.

HOWARD STERN CHOOSES ACTOR BRADLEY COOPER AS HIS POTENTIAL PRESIDENTIAL RUNNING MATE

She's since moved on and has been "seeing the A-lister" for several months, according to Page Six.

"Bradley has been quietly dating Huma for a few months now, [and] they’ve been keeping it really quiet," their insider added. "Bradley broke up with [actress] Dianna Agron and started dating Huma."

The source says: "Anna definitely played matchmaker. She’s BFFs with Bradley and adores Huma."

Page Six reports that the two arrived together at the Met Gala in May, but split up for the red carpet.

"They are perfect for each other," the source said. "They’re both into power and politics and human affairs."

Cooper and Abedin did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment.

Cooper was previously in a relationship with model Irina Shayk , with whom he shares daughter Lea De Seine.

HUMA ABEDIN ON ANTHONY WEINER'S MULTIPLE SCANDALS DURING MARRIAGE: ‘I DON’T REGRET STANDING BY HIM'

Her political career with Clinton began in 1996 when she was an intern in the then-first lady’s office. She rose to be a top aide in Clinton’s various offices and served as vice chair for Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign .

Abedin and Weiner were married in 2010, have one child, and separated in 2016 after he pleaded guilty to a single charge of transferring obscene material to a minor. Weiner served 15 months in prison, and their divorce is ongoing.

He previously represented New York's 9th Congressional District from January 1999 until June 2011. Weiner infamously resigned from office after it became publicly known that he sent a lewd image to a woman, and later admitted to exchanging "messages and photos of an explicit nature with about six women."

Weiner attempted to regain political status in 2013 with a New York City mayoral run, but it was then revealed he was sending explicit photos to a young woman while using the fake name "Carlos Danger."

His scandals snowballed from there, and he ultimately landed in prison for sending a 15-year-old girl sexually explicit texts. He was ordered to register as a sex offender when he was released from custody in 2019.

Terrestrial radio legend turned satellite broadcasting pioneer, Howard Stern, announced last month that he would pick his buddy, Bradley Cooper, as his running mate when he runs for president in 2024.

Stern, who has been a vocal champion for Cooper through the years, said that the Oscar-winner would "bring in the female vote like you wouldn't believe."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

He announced his potential presidential run in June on his self-titled SiriusXM show following the Supreme's Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade .

"I’m actually going to probably have to run for president now," Stern said, sentiments he echoed late last year following his comments on Aaron Rodgers' anti-vaccination controversy.

"I think I’m going to run for president. I think I'm running the country," he said in November.

"If Trump decides to run again, you have to run against him," co-host Robin Quivers said, to which Stern responded, "I'll beat his a--."

The "Private Parts" star ran in New York’s 1994 gubernatorial race on the Libertarian Party ticket, and earned a spot on the first ballot. He ultimately withdrew his candidacy when, as part of the requirements for the final ballot, he refused to disclose his financial income.