Met Gala 2022: See all of the stars' looks

Met Gala 2022 'Gilded Glamour' theme gets mixed reactions: 'Impeccable timing'

The 2022 Met Gala theme has gotten some mixed reactions.

The much-anticipated Met Gala is back on the first Monday in May this year following a brief hiatus due to the coronavirus. Guests attending part two of September's event have been told the theme is "Gilded Glamour and White Tie."

As usual, the sartorial theme comes from the exhibit the gala launches — "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," which is the second of star curator Andrew Bolton’s two-part show exploring the roots of American style.

However, many thought it ironic considering the current state of the American economy. The U.S. economy shrank at a 1.4% annual rate last quarter despite solid spending by consumers and businesses.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.