Queen Elizabeth II: King Charles III to travel to Scotland as part of United Kingdom tour

King Charles III and the Queen Consort depart for Scotland ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

King Charles III and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, have boarded a flight to Edinburgh where the new monarch will take part in a procession bearing his late mother’s coffin to St Giles’ Cathedral. The plane left RAF Northolt on the outskirts of London for the flight to Edinburgh Airport on Monday, The Associated Press reported.

In the Scottish capital, Charles and Camilla were due at Hollyroodhouse palace where Queen Elizabeth’s coffin stayed overnight. It arrived there after a six-hour journey in a hearse from the queen’s beloved Balmoral Castle summer retreat, where the 96-year-old sovereign died Thursday. The royal couple are to attend a service of remembrance for the queen, visit the Scottish Parliament and meet senior officials.

The comes as part of the new monarch's first tour of all four nations of the United Kingdom as king. Queen Elizabeth's funeral is scheduled for Sept. 19. Monday evening, members of the royal family, including the king, will stand vigil beside the coffin at St Giles' Cathedral.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.