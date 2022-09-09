Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

King Charles III
Published

When will King Charles III be coronated? Everything we know so far

King Charles' coronation will take place in Westminster Abbey where his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, was coronated on June 2, 1953

By Phillip Nieto | Fox News
close
Piers Morgan on aftermath of Queen Elizabeth’s death: The monarchy will go on Video

Piers Morgan on aftermath of Queen Elizabeth’s death: The monarchy will go on

‘Piers Morgan Unfiltered’ host Piers Morgan discusses the transition in leadership facing the United Kingdom after Queen Elizabeth’s death and weighs in on the drama surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The moment Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at Balmoral Castle, King Charles III became the first king of the United Kingdom in over 70 years. However, his coronation ceremony, a solemn religious event that has remained the same for nearly a thousand years, may not occur for months.

After the death of the queen's father, King George VI, on 6 February 1952, Elizabeth's coronation took place over a year later in June 1953. The U.K. will undergo a period of mourning for the next few months until King Charles is crowned at Westminster Abbey; however, he may immediately begin his reign as king after over 50 years of service as the Prince of Wales.

"For the last 900 years, the ceremony has taken place at Westminster Abbey, London," according to the Royal Family website. "The service is conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, whose task this has almost always been since the Norman Conquest in 1066." 

Present at the ceremony will be members of the House of Parliament, Church, and State, as well as representatives from other countries. The coronation is unlike any other royal event and will be paid for by the British government, which is also in charge of creating the guest list, according to The BBC

LIVE UPDATES: QUEEN ELIZABETH II REMEMBERED AS KING CHARLES III ASCENDS THE BRITISH THRONE

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh on the day of their coronation, Buckingham Palace, 1953. 

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh on the day of their coronation, Buckingham Palace, 1953.  (The Print Collector/Getty Images)

After an Anglican religious service is conducted, King Charles III will have a St. Edward's Crown placed on his head by the Archbishop of Canterbury. It is the same crown used at the coronation of his mother and every other new sovereign since 1661. 

The crown resides in the Tower of London and weighs approximately 5lbs, and is worn only during a monarch's coronation. 

"During the ceremony, the Sovereign takes the coronation oath. The form and wording have varied over the centuries. Today, the Sovereign undertakes to rule according to law, to exercise justice with mercy - promises symbolised by the four swords in the coronation regalia (the Crown Jewels) - and to maintain the Church of England," as per the Royal Family website. 

  • Image 1 of 3

    King Charles III, left, and Camilla, the Queen Consort, walk past tributes to his late mother, Queen Elizabeth III, outside of Buckingham Palace on Friday. The eldest son of the recently-passed monarch ascended the throne upon her death. (Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP)

  • Image 2 of 3

    While Charles became king upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, his coronation may not take place for several months. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)

  • Image 3 of 3

    King Charles' coronation will take place at Westminster Abbey – the same place his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, was coronated on June 2, 1953. ( Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP)

Charles will be seated in King Edward's chair, used by every monarch since 1626, while being annoyed, blessed, and consecrated by the Archbishop.

PRINCE HARRY JOINS ROYAL FAMILY IN SCOTLAND FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUEEN ELIZABETH II'S DEATH

Along with the St. Edward's Crown, the king will be given the orb and scepters to mark his reign, followed by the celebration of Holy Communion. Charles was five-years-old when he last attended this ceremony for Queen Elizabeth II.

The religious event will be broadcasted to the whole world and watched by tens of millions of British citizens. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP