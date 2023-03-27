Soccer star on Becky G cheating rumors: '10 minute lapse in judgment resulted in an extortion plot'

Sebastian Lletget, a forward for Major League Soccer’s FC Dallas, admitted on Monday he had a lapse in judgment but claimed he was the victim of an "extortion plot" amid rumors he cheated on his fiancée Becky G after just three months of being engaged.

Lletget faced allegations last week that he cheated on the singer in 2022 when he was at a nightclub in Madrid. It's unclear when the alleged infidelity took place. The two had been together since 2016 and got engaged in December.

Lletget addressed the allegations in a lengthy Instagram statement.

"As an athlete I have always tried to hold myself to higher standard, recognizing the blessings & privileges in my career. When I reflect on the past 7 years of my life, I know in my heart that couldn’t have achieved a lot of my personal & professional growth, let alone navigate the challenges in my life without the love & support of Becky by my side," his statement began.

"Yet behind this abundance, there is a reality I’ve hid from everyone around me. I have struggled with personal trauma and acute anxiety compounded by my own denial, pride and bad decisions

"Over the last several weeks, during a moment I regret deeply, a 10 minute lapse in judgment resulted in an extortion plot. Since this person did not get what they wanted it has now become a public social media spectacle filled with more lies than any truth and false posts aimed at the love of my life, the one person who I should never take for granted or put at risk.

"While this anonymous internet stalker – who I never met, unlike they claimed-had an ultimate goal that was not clear, for me it has been a wake-up call. The loudest alarm of my life. I cant keep running from demons. I know that any actions made that put us here should have never happened to begin with. Pushing right up to the very boundaries of lines that should never be crossed only hurts me and the people I love most.

"This past week of chaos & pain has forced me to face the consequences of my actions, my fears. & my lapses from the past. have half-heartedly been participating in therapy, knowing I have deeply rooted anger and mental health issues that require the same commitment and treatment that I devote to my physical well-being. If I am to be the man I aspire to be, I have to do better. I have decided to commit myself to a mental wellness program to work on the parts of me that deeply need healing…"

Lletget apologized to Becky G and fans of FC Dallas.

"To Becky, you have been the light in my life, my strength, who has always shown me unconditional love," he added. "Instead of honoring that love every day, I have done the opposite, hurting you, and disrespecting the one person I love more than anything. I am so sorry and know I have to do whatever it takes to earn back the trust and love you deserve."

Becky G has not responded to Lletget’s statement. She still has pictures of Lletget on her Instagram.

Lletget is in his second season with FC Dallas. He played for the New England Revolution for part of the 2022 season and before that was with the LA Galaxy for seven years.