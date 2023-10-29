Heidi Klum teases Halloween party with nude photo: ‘go big or go home’

Heidi Klum may be giving fans a cryptic hint for this year’s Halloween costume.

On her Instagram, the Queen of Halloween posted a photo of herself lying nude on a fluffy pink couch beneath a painting.

The painting shows a large black wave looming over two people embracing.

In the caption she wrote, "The Calm before the storm," adding, "My Motto this Halloween GO BIG OR GO HOME."

If the photo is a hint as to this year’s costume, the clues remain shrouded in mystery.

Last month, Klum told Fox News Digital after a taping of "America’s Got Talent" that this year’s costume is "difficult."

"My Halloween costume is complicated," she said at the time. "I was almost going to say … I might not be able to come, but I think we're going to work it out now."

"I think the best thing is always to not give too many hints because then the surprise is bigger," Klum noted.

Last year, Klum made headlines for dressing up as a startlingly realistic worm, part of a couple’s costume with husband Tom Kaulitz.

She described the get-up as "claustrophobic," before the big reveal on the arrival line for her annual Halloween party.

Klum’s past costumes have included Fiona from, "Shrek," the werewolf from Michael Jackson’s "Thriller" music video, and Jessica Rabbit from "Who Framed Roger Rabbit?"

Before the party last year, the German-American model explained why she enjoys hosting the event and encouraging people to dress up to "step out of their comfort zone."

"I think it is fun for people to be someone else for the night," Klum said at the time. "I think that people in general love to be scared."