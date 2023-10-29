Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

Heidi Klum teases Halloween party with nude photo: ‘go big or go home’

The model has made a name for herself as the Queen of Halloween with elaborate costumes and parties, including last year's infamous worm costume.

By Elizabeth Stanton Fox News
Published
close
‘AGT' judge Heidi Klum says her Halloween costume is 'complicated' Video

‘AGT' judge Heidi Klum says her Halloween costume is 'complicated'

‘America’s Got Talent’ judge Heidi Klum tells Fox News Digital she doesn’t want to give away too much when it comes to this year’s Halloween costume.

Heidi Klum may be giving fans a cryptic hint for this year’s Halloween costume.

On her Instagram, the Queen of Halloween posted a photo of herself lying nude on a fluffy pink couch beneath a painting.

The painting shows a large black wave looming over two people embracing. 

In the caption she wrote, "The Calm before the storm," adding, "My Motto this Halloween GO BIG OR GO HOME."

HOLLYWOOD'S EPIC HALLOWEEN COSTUMES: HEIDI KLUM, ELIZABETH HURLEY CHANNEL SEDUCTIVE ALTER-EGOS

APP USERS CLICK HERE

If the photo is a hint as to this year’s costume, the clues remain shrouded in mystery. 

Last month, Klum told Fox News Digital after a taping of "America’s Got Talent" that this year’s costume is "difficult."

"My Halloween costume is complicated," she said at the time. "I was almost going to say … I might not be able to come, but I think we're going to work it out now."

Close up of Heidi Klum turning and smiling

Heidi Klum told Fox News Digital this year's Halloween costume is "complicated." (STEFANO RELLANDINI/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I think the best thing is always to not give too many hints because then the surprise is bigger," Klum noted. 

Last year, Klum made headlines for dressing up as a startlingly realistic worm, part of a couple’s costume with husband Tom Kaulitz.

Tom Kaulitz and Heidi Klum in costumes

Tom Kaulitz and Heidi Klum attend Heidi Klum's 21st Annual Halloween Party in New York in 2022. (Getty Images)

She described the get-up as "claustrophobic," before the big reveal on the arrival line for her annual Halloween party.

heidi klum halloween costume split

Heidi Klum dressed as a giant worm for last year's Halloween.  (Fox News Digital/Getty Images)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Klum’s past costumes have included Fiona from, "Shrek," the werewolf from Michael Jackson’s "Thriller" music video, and Jessica Rabbit from "Who Framed Roger Rabbit?"

Heidi Klum as Shrek character

Heidi Klum as Fion from "Shrek" in 2018.  (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Heidi Klum dressed as a werewolf from Michael Jackson's "Thriller" music video

Heidi Klum as the werewolf from Michael Jackson's "Thriller" music video in 2017. (Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Heidi Klum dressed up as Jessica Rabbit

Heidi Klum as Jessica Rabbit from "Who Framed Roger Rabbit?" in 2015. (Andrew Toth/WireImage)

Before the party last year, the German-American model explained why she enjoys hosting the event and encouraging people to dress up to "step out of their comfort zone."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I think it is fun for people to be someone else for the night," Klum said at the time. "I think that people in general love to be scared."

Trending