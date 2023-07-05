Ice-T fires back at critics slamming wife Coco Austin's racy July 4th bikini post

Ice-T is making it clear that he will not tolerate negative comments about his wife Coco Austin.

Coco took to Instagram on Tuesday to celebrate the Fourth of July. In the photos, Coco, 44, posed in a white G-string bottom with a tiny red top. The mother of one held two American flags in the photos.

"Happy '4th Of July'," she began her caption. "I'm celebrating in AZ.. Yes, it gets HOT outside."

Social media users quickly flooded Coco's comment section criticizing her for the post.

"She’s a mom! Do you want your daughter to dress like that? Think about it," one user wrote with another adding, "Just blows my mind you are okay with your child seeing this …. In person no less."

Other social media users defended Austin, with one person writing: "Go Coco, I'm a mom and I support you, to hell with the haters! Happy 4th Love."

Ice also quickly came to his wife's defense after reading the negative comments.

"If you have a Problem with Coco… Why do you still Follow her???" the rapper asked in the comment section on the post. "Weirdo s–--," he added.

The "Law & Order: SVU" star also commented directly back to people. When a user asked Coco how she would feel if her daughter saw the pictures, Ice-T replied, "Go do some sit ups b----. Lol."

He also told another Instagram user to "Simply Unfollow B----."

Ice-T also took to his own social media accounts to share a selfie of the couple, with the caption: "Coco and I wish EVERYONE a incredible 4th Of July… And keep smiling."

Ice-T and Austin have dealt with social media critics in the past. In May, the couple faced online criticism once again after she shared a family photo of their seven-year-old daughter Chanel resting in a stroller during a shopping excursion while in the Bahamas.

The 44-year-old model wrote that Chanel was "so over it" as they explored the shops at the Atlantis, only for followers to criticize the couple for allowing their daughter to even be pushed along for the ride.

Ice-T and Austin celebrated 20 years of marriage in 2022. They welcomed Chanel in 2015, and he has two children from previous relationships.