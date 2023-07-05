Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT
Ice-T fires back at critics slamming wife Coco Austin's racy July 4th bikini post

Ice-T has defended his wife Coco Austin from social media critics in the past

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
Coco Austin on her husband Ice-T receiving a star on the Walk of Fame and social media critics

Coco Austin said social media critics "fuel" her and her husband Ice-T.

Ice-T is making it clear that he will not tolerate negative comments about his wife Coco Austin. 

Coco took to Instagram on Tuesday to celebrate the Fourth of July. In the photos, Coco, 44, posed in a white G-string bottom with a tiny red top. The mother of one held two American flags in the photos.

"Happy '4th Of July'," she began her caption. "I'm celebrating in AZ.. Yes, it gets HOT outside."

Social media users quickly flooded Coco's comment section criticizing her for the post.

Coco Austin bikini and Ice T

Ice T defended wife Coco Austin after she received criticism for posting revealing bikini pictures. (Coco Austin Instagram/Getty)

COCO AUSTIN RECEIVES MIXED CRITICISM AFTER SHARING BREASTFEEDING PHOTO

"She’s a mom! Do you want your daughter to dress like that? Think about it," one user wrote with another adding, "Just blows my mind you are okay with your child seeing this …. In person no less."

Ice-T and Coco Austin attend red carpet event

Coco received backlash for her 4th of July bikini post and husband Ice T quickly hit back in the comments. (Eugene Gologursky)

Other social media users defended Austin, with one person writing: "Go Coco, I'm a mom and I support you, to hell with the haters! Happy 4th Love."

Ice also quickly came to his wife's defense after reading the negative comments.

"If you have a Problem with Coco… Why do you still Follow her???" the rapper asked in the comment section on the post. "Weirdo s–--," he added.

The "Law & Order: SVU" star also commented directly back to people. When a user asked Coco how she would feel if her daughter saw the pictures, Ice-T replied, "Go do some sit ups b----. Lol."

Coco Austin on her husband Ice-T receiving a star on the Walk of Fame and social media critics Video

He also told another Instagram user to "Simply Unfollow B----."

Ice-T also took to his own social media accounts to share a selfie of the couple, with the caption: "Coco and I wish EVERYONE a incredible 4th Of July… And keep smiling."

Ice-T and Austin have dealt with social media critics in the past. In May, the couple faced online criticism once again after she shared a family photo of their seven-year-old daughter Chanel resting in a stroller during a shopping excursion while in the Bahamas.

The 44-year-old model wrote that Chanel was "so over it" as they explored the shops at the Atlantis, only for followers to criticize the couple for allowing their daughter to even be pushed along for the ride.

Coco Austin smiling with her daughter

Coco Austin and Ice T share daughter Chanel. (Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Ice-T smiles alongside wife Coco

Ice-T and Coco celebrated their 20-year wedding anniversary in 2022. (Johnny Nunez)

Ice-T and Austin celebrated 20 years of marriage in 2022. They welcomed Chanel in 2015, and he has two children from previous relationships.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

