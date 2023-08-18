Expand / Collapse search
Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum's daughter Leni follows in model mom's footsteps, vacationing on father's yacht

Leni Klum, 19, was on her father Flavio Briatore's yacht in South of France

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Published
Heidi Klum reveals the surprising way she stays youthful ahead of 50th birthday Video

Heidi Klum reveals the surprising way she stays youthful ahead of 50th birthday

Heidi Klum shared what she thinks helps to keep her looking young. The "America's Got Talent" judge turns 50 in June.

Heidi Klum's daughter is enjoying a summer vacation in the South of France.

Leni Klum, 19, was seen on her father Flavio Briatore's yacht Wednesday wearing a blue bikini with orange detailing. 

The young model was pictured jumping into the Atlantic Ocean with friends and lounging around Briatore's boat.

HEIDI KLUM SHOWS OFF PEEKABOO THONG AHEAD OF 50TH BIRTHDAY

Leni Klum summer vacation

Heidi Klum's daughter is enjoying a summer vacation in the South of France. (MEGA)

Leni has followed in her mom's footsteps and is beginning her own promising modeling career. 

In December 2020, she made her modeling debut at 16 alongside her mother for Vogue Germany's January/February 2021 issue.

Leni took to Instagram after the magazine was published, captioning a picture of her holding the magazine, "MEIN ERSTES COVER," which translates to, "My first cover."

HEIDI KLUM'S DAUGHTER LENI, 18, POSES TOPLESS IN RISQUÉ PHOTO 

In the fall of 2022, Heidi and Leni posed for an Intimissimi campaign, which led to backlash about whether it was appropriate for a mother and daughter to pose in underwear together. 

Leni Klum on boat

Leni Klum was aboard her father Flavio Briatore's yacht Wednesday. (Spread Pictures/MEGA)

Leni Klum on a yacht in the South of France

Leni Klum wore a blue and orange string bikini. (Spread Pictures/MEGA)

"Sexualizing your daughter the moment they turn legal is weird," one person commented at the time.

Another user wrote, "Very disturbing." Another said, "I like to think I'm progressive in these things but mom and daughter in lingerie in the same video shoot is just a bit ick." 

Leni Klum on a boat in South France

Leni Klum, 19, jumped into the ocean with her friends Wednesday. (Spread Pictures/MEGA)

Another user addressed the backlash, wondering why everyone is "pressed."

"This is actually a very classy ad for underwear, beautifully embracing the Italian background of this brand," the user explained. 

"It's mother and daughter in everyday underwear and if you automatically sexualize this that is your problem! You might wanna think about the fact that not every woman's body in underwear is meant to be sexual and that it is just a regular clothing item."

Heidi Klum poses with her daughter Leni Klum

Leni Klum made her modeling debut alongside her mother Heidi Klum in 2020. (Franziska Krug/Getty Images for About You)

Leni said last year she doesn't really look at social media comments. 

"I honestly didn’t look at a lot of the reactions," she told Page Six at the time. 

"I am overall happy with the campaign, and I had an amazing day with my mom. I think the photos turned out great, and we had an amazing time."

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

