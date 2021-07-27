Camila Cabello explains Cuban protests to followers: 'A 62-year-old story of a communist regime'

Camila Cabello is the latest celebrity to speak out in support of ongoing protests in Cuba.

The singer took to her TikTok over the weekend to share a lengthy video in which she discussed her support for people protesting the country’s Communist regime, noting that she herself is Cuban and has family members currently on the island.

"As you guys know, I’m Cuban Mexican, well, I don’t know if you know that, but, I’m Cuban Mexican. My mom is Cuban, I lived and was born in Cuba and so this movement is really important to me as I still have family on the island and I hear my cousins and my mom talk about what’s going on on the island," she began her post.

The star went on to explain the current situation in which Cubans are reacting to an unprecedented economic crisis spurred on by the coronavirus pandemic. Some protesters have demanded a change in the Communist government, railing against shortages of food and other necessities.

"I’ve heard it pretty much all my life, but it’s gotten really bad. A lot of people think the protests are about a lack of COVID resources and medicine, which is really just the latest layer in a 62-year-old story of a Communist regime and a dictatorship," she explains. "For 62 years Cuban people have been living under oppression. What started out as a socialist ideal of free healthcare, free education and food for all turned into present-day Cuban people have to wait hours in line at the grocery store to come in and find that basic staples like beans and rice are ten times more than what the average even medical doctor in Cuba can afford."

Cabello goes on to discuss food shortages, noting family members have told her people are forced to live on one meal per day, as well as the lack of medical care in Cuba as some of its prominent doctors and medical supplies are sent off to other countries.

"For 62 years there has been no freedom of speech. Anybody who speaks out against the government in Cuba is disappeared and kidnapped from their families or put behind bars. The fact that Cubans, for the past few decades, have been willing to risk their lives trying to make it to Florida by making homemade rafts, a lot of them drowning or being eaten by sharks really tells you a lot about the state that Cuba is in," she added. "Also it’s very telling how fed up the people are in Cuba when they are risking their lives right now to protest the government for only the second time since the past 62 years when the dictatorship started."

She commended young activists for stepping up and protesting the situation and calling on their government to change. However, she also highlighted and rebuked the Cuban government’s response to the situation.

"What has the government done in response?" she added "They’ve put the country’s leading activists behind bars, physically beating protestors and taking down the island’s Wifi so protestors can’t organize anymore. And so we can’t see what the government is doing over there."

She concluded by calling on her followers to spread awareness, including sharing her video on the subject, so that the young protestors know they’re not alone in their fight. The video makes Cabello the latest in a series of Cuban American celebrities calling for people in the U.S. to do their part to help.

