Heather Rae Young explains tattoo of Tarek El Moussa's name: 'I did it as something special for my fiancé'

Heather Rae Young is speaking out about her new tattoo.

Earlier this month, the "Selling Sunset" star shared on Instagram that she'd gotten a tattoo on her lower hip that reads "Yes sir, Mr. El Moussa," a reference to her fiancé, "Flip or Flop" star Tarek El Moussa.

The post sparked concern among fans, who reportedly felt it was a reference to Young, 33, being subservient to her beau, according to E! News. The star ultimately deleted the post, but she later shared a behind-the-scenes video of her preparation before getting inked.

Now, the happy couple has addressed the tattoo during a recent episode of E! News' "Daily Pop."

'SELLING SUNSET' STAR HEATHER RAE YOUNG GETS HIP TATTOO OF FIANCE TAREK EL MOUSSA'S NAME

"I did it as something special for my fiancé, my future husband," she said. "I will be Mrs. El Moussa, so this is my name. And it is a special thing that we do around the house: Daddy is the boss, I'm the queen of the house. We do it with the kids."

Young further explained that when they're at home, she and El Moussa, 39, address one another in such a manner, saying things like "yes sir, daddy" and "yes sir, Mr. El Moussa."

"He says, 'yes ma'am, Mrs. El Moussa.' It's something cute we do around the house," she added.

HEATHER RAE YOUNG SHARES BEHIND-THE-SCENES LOOK AT NEW TATTOO FOR TAREK EL MOUSSA

The stars also explained that contrary to some fans' beliefs, the tattoo doesn't reflect whether Young is submissive at home.

"That's why she took the post down," El Moussa shared. "I was like, 'What is all this? No, no, it's just a cute little thing around the house!'"

He added: "I started reading some of the comments. I was like, 'Take it down!'"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Regardless of what fans thought, El Moussa "loved" the gesture of Young's new ink, calling it "the best gift I ever got."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I think it's special," he explained. "For someone to put a tattoo of our family last name, you know, it's a big deal. And she's going to be my wife and she's family... So I was excited."