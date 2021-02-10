Heather Rae Young shares behind-the-scenes look at new tattoo for Tarek El Moussa

Heather Rae Young shared some behind-the-scenes details about the perplexing tattoo she debuted earlier this week.

The "Selling Sunset" star, 33, took to Instagram on Monday to share an up-close look at her new tattoo featuring the words "Yes sir, Mr. El Moussa" in black cursive ink on her backside. The tattoo was meant as a special Valentine’s Day gift to her fiance, "Flip or Flop" star Tarek El Moussa, 39.

After the post went viral, Young deleted it but decided to share a brief video to her Instagram Story Tuesday showing her excitedly preparing to get inked with her tattoo artist, Sean Arnold.

"I’m going to post a video from yesterday. Obviously, you guys all saw that I got a tattoo, so I'm going to post a cute little video that I did right before I got that tattoo," she explained ahead of dropping the brief video.

The behind-the-scenes look begins with the star panning the camera to Arnold, who is preparing his equipment behind her.

"So this man over here, his name is Sean Arnold, and he's doing a tattoo for me," she begins the video. "It’s very meaningful because I’m doing it for my fiance and it’s something that’s just for us. So you might not get to see it."

Fortunately for fans of the real-estate mogul, she decided not to keep the tattoo a secret.

"Happy Valentine’s Day Mr. El Moussa ❤️💍 @therealtarekelmoussa I love you handsome! Best Friends Forever," Young captioned the since-deleted picture.

In her video, the star heaped praise on her tattoo artist for keeping her calm despite her nerves about getting inked.

"This guy right here is going to hook me up. So, I’m getting a tattoo today. It’s something special and I’m really excited, but I’m really, really nervous," she explained. "He’s awesome, this place is awesome. He lit some, what is it Palo Santo? Palo Santo, did I say it right? And he’s got crystals everywhere. I was very nervous when I came in and now I’m feeling a lot more calm and his energy is really calming me. So, I’m really excited!"

Although Young gave fans a look at how she was feeling going into the tattoo process, she still hasn’t explained the decision behind getting the words "Yes sir, Mr. El Moussa" on her body permanently.

Young and El Moussa became engaged last July. The proposal took place on a beach just after the pair celebrated their 1-year-of-dating anniversary. They both took to social media at the time to share heartfelt tributes to each other and explain how their love story unfolded.

"From the first day I met you, to our first date and our second date when we decided to commit 100% before we barely even knew each other. But we knew what we had was special. We had that butterflies in your tummy, can’t eat, can’t stop smiling soul mate love," Young wrote at the time.

