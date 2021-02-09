'Selling Sunset' star Heather Rae Young gets hip tattoo of fiancé Tarek El Moussa's name

Heather Rae Young is showing off a new tattoo in honor of her fiancé, "Flip or Flop" star Tarek El Moussa.

Young, 33, took to her Instagram late Monday with a photo of her hip, which now reads "Yes sir, Mr. El Moussa," in cursive black ink.

The "Selling Sunset" star's post gives an up-close look at the tattoo, as she places her hand on her hip, showing off her massive diamond ring.

"Happy Valentine’s Day Mr. El Moussa ❤️💍 @therealtarekelmoussa I love you handsome! Best Friends Forever," Young captioned the pic.

TAREK EL MOUSSA SAYS HE'S A 'DIFFERENT' MAN GOING INTO SECOND MARRIAGE TO HEATHER RAE YOUNG

Young and El Moussa became engaged last July. The proposal took place on a beach just after the pair celebrated their 1-year-of-dating anniversary. They both took to social media at the time to share heartfelt tributes to each other and explain how their love story unfolded.

"From the first day I met you, to our first date and our second date when we decided to commit 100% before we barely even knew each other. But we knew what we had was special. We had that butterflies in your tummy, can’t eat, can’t stop smiling soul mate love," Young wrote.

CHRISTINA ANSTEAD 'DOING GREAT' AMID DIVORCE FROM ANT ANSTEAD, EX TAREK EL MOUSSA SAYS

The "Selling Sunset" star revealed that before meeting El Moussa, she had "given up hope" about finding love.

El Moussa also admitted in his tribute that before meeting Young, he was "a lost and broken man" who didn't think he would find love again.

"I just love you to the moon and back. You are my everything and you complete me," El Moussa gushed. "I'd be lost without you. HAPPY ONE YEAR ANNIVERSARY MY LOVE!!"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Back in November, El Moussa spoke to Fox News where he dished on his second shot at marriage. The TV star admitted he's "a completely different man today than ... I was a few years ago."

In addition to surviving cancer, he credited his divorce from his ex Christina Anstead for forcing him to grow as a person.

"My mental health was in the gutter for years," the real estate investor described. "And I worked really, really hard to get it out of the gutter and to be where it is today, to be happy, engaged, in love, [but] it was a lot of hard work."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The "Christina on the Coast" star and El Moussa split in May 2016. Their divorce was finalized two years later. The exes share two children -- daughter, Taylor, 10, and son, Brayden, 5. Meanwhile, last September, Christina announced she and her second husband, Ant Anstead, are divorcing. She and Anstead share one child, a son named Hudson.