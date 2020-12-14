Heather Rae Young says she plans to change her name after marrying Tarek El Moussa

Heather Rae Young will change her name when she marries Tarek El Moussa.

The "Selling Sunset" star, 33, revealed the premarital tidbit alongside the "Flip or Flop" star during a joint appearance on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast, per People magazine.

Amanda Hirsch, host of the show, asked the star whether she'd tack the name on to the end of her own, effectively making her Heather Rae Young El Moussa.

"I’m going to be Heather Rae El Moussa," Young revealed. "I’m going to drop my last name."

El Moussa, 39, said that there may be an additional change in the works as well.

“We might go Heather El Moussa, because Heather Rae El Moussa, that’s what, four words?" he said.

"It might just be Heather El Moussa. We don't know yet," Young elaborated.

Regardless, she said that she's "excited to be Mrs. El Moussa."

The reality star also spilled some deets on her wedding dress.

Young said that Galia Lahav designed the gown, which she's already chosen.

“I’m really excited. She’s doing my wedding gown and also my rehearsal dinner dress, which [Tarek] chose,” she said, though she added that her soon-to-be hubby was hesitant to make such a big decision for her at first.

El Moussa, however, agreed to make the pick after the pair knew the rehearsal dinner dress would look very different from the wedding dress.

Luckily, their tastes aligned and the HGTV personality chose Young's "favorite" dress.

El Moussa recently gave the outlet a hint about the locale for their special day as well.

"I can’t confirm where, but it was going to possibly be Catalina Island and it’s no longer gonna be Catalina Island, so stay tuned,” he said. The duo became engaged on the island in July after celebrating one year of dating.

Additionally, because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, El Moussa said that he and his bride plan to "wait a little bit of time" before getting hitched.

"We don’t want to have a super big wedding, but our small wedding is probably gonna be someone else’s big wedding, so we’ll see how things go," said the star. "But we’re planning on doing it far enough out to where hopefully the pandemic settles down a little."